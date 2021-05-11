Augustusplatz 12
Livestream Solitude
Leipzig Ballet Online For The First Time
Mario Schröder's choreography interprets music by Galina Ustvolskaya, among others, played live by the Gewandhaus Orchestra conducted by Felix Bender. Every decision is ultimately a lonely one and it's precisely these decision-making moments that Mario Schröder puts at the center of the creation Solitude. In times of voluntary and imposed isolation, loneliness arises in many facets, which the dancers of the Leipziger Ballett face. It remains unclear, who can decide when being alone becomes loneliness. Can't loneliness also become a place of longing in a society that is permanently accessible? The common is seen as the gold standard of the human brain, it longs for closeness and belonging. Social coexistence, innovation, belief - it is difficult to imagine a world without imagining what we have in common. Loneliness is dangerous, it has the appearance of human error. Loneliness threatens us both on a physical and psychological level. Solitude describes a voluntary state of being that excludes the physical presence of another and focuses on one's own inner landscape. Moments of deep reflection, self-awareness and creativity are only possible when external influences disappear and space remains for loneliness. Ballet director and chief choreographer Mario Schröder approaches the tension between involuntary loneliness and self-chosen moments of solitude in flash-like episodes. In the constant interplay of encounter and isolation, questions arise about the visibility, representation and effects of loneliness. What is the flaw of being lonely and how do we socially react to loneliness? What balance does it take to feel togetherness and at the same time to be able to live the luxury of a solitude?
SOLITUDE (LIVESTREAM)
Choreography | Mario Schröder
Music by Antonio Vivaldi, Peteris Vasks, Johann Sebastian Bach and Galina Ustwolskaja
Conductor | Felix Bender
Stage, Costumes| Paul Zoller
Light| Michael Röger
Dramaturgy | Anna Diepold
Leipzig Ballet
Gewandhausorchester
Singer | Yuriy Mynenko
Saturday, 15 May 15, 2021, 7pm, subsequently on demand until 17 May, 10pm
Friday, 21 May, 2021, 8pm, subsequently on demand until Whitsun Monday, 24 May 2021, 10:00pm
