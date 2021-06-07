Augustusplatz 12
Leipzig's culture is back on stage
World Premiere at Oper Leipzig
Fairytales of Leipzig Ballet
The Oper Leipzig welcomes back audiences with a ballet premiere and an audience premiere. Under the title “Märchen / Märchen” (“Fairytale / Fairytale”), the Leipzig Ballet presents eight of the most beloved fairytales by the Brothers Grimm, in a premiere designed for the whole family. Mario Schröder's and Michael Sens’ tongue-in-cheek interpretation transforms the cunning little tailor into fashion czar Karl von Scherenberg; Prince Heckenschreck battles valiantly at the Castle Dornenberg to save his Sleeping Beauty; Cinderella falls in love with Prince Passbert of Zalando; celebrity chef Francois Gourmet and scullery maid Koja Kochlöffel make sweet porridge; and a host of dance-crazy creepers populate the stage alongside the Frog King. Of course, because it’s a fairytale world, Snow White gets finally gets her prince: all’s well that ends well.
Sweeney Todd at Musikalische Komödie
Following its silent digital premiere, the Musikalische Komödie will officially open “Gräfin Mariza” for applauding audiences on 19 June 2021. After its own digital debut in photos and clips, the theater’s freshly-refurbished auditorium will have its own live, in-person premiere. The second venue of Oper Leipzig will also be able to present an eagerly-awaited premiere on 26 June 2021: “Sweeney Todd” with Vikrant Subramanian in the title role. Steven Sondheim described his eight-time Tony-award winning work as a “black operetta.” The protagonist in this dark tale of revenge is Benjamin Barker, a barber and family many, who returns from unjust banishment under the alias Sweeney Todd. The story proceeds in bloody fashion, asking in the end: What do we do with all these bodies? Cusch Jung directs for the stage, the set and costumes are designed by Karin Fritz.
World premiere at Oper Leipzig
July brings a new opera: On 8 July 2021 – nearly as planned – the world premiere of “Paradiese” will take to the stage. It’s a four-act opera by Gerd Kühr, set to a libretto by author Hans-Ulrich Treichel. The present day and older German-German history that mark the city of Berlin ebb and flow into one another, in scenes that are both historically realistic and surrealistic. Gerd Kühr says, “The music is a continuously flowing stream in the middle of an uneasy web of time and place. It provides stability, creates continuity, and, in a way, provides a sense of timelessness.” It all swirls around a man named Albert, whose life, loves, confrontations, and encounters serve as a paradigmatic example. Barbora Horáková directs, with her team Aida-Leonor Guardia (set) and Eva Butzkies (costumes). Ulf Schirmer conducts the Gewandhaus orchestra.
Oper Leipzig Box Office, located at the Opera House, will resume regular hours of operation starting 7 June 2021. For each ticket purchased, individuals will be asked for a name and address: in short, each ticket will be personalized. The Oper’s flexible booking system provides automatic distancing calculations that account for couples and small groups, eliminating the need for a checkerboard seating system. Currently, and accordance with the City’s Public Health Department, the Opera House can offer 563 seats, the Musikalische Komödie 150. You find all dates and further information online: www.oper-leipzig.de
