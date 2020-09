LOHENGRIN with a new artistic concept

The new production of Richard Wagner’s Lohengrin at the Oper Leipzig will not be directed by Katharina Wagner. In making this decision, Oper Leipzig Intendant and General Music Director Prof. Ulf Schirmer has taken into account both the postponed premiere at the Gran Teatre del Liceu Barcelona and the currently valid coronavirus distancing guidelines to which the Oper Leipzig must adhere. On November 7, 2020, the Oper Leipzig will present a creatively-edited opera format: Lohengrin is in the process of being edited by Prof. Schirmer – together with Dr. Christian Geltinger, the Oper Leipzig’s head dramaturge, and Patrick Bialdyga, the artistic production manager and new director of Lohengrin. Artwork by sculptor and painter Klaus Hack, who was born in Bayreuth and resides in Berlin, will grace the stage.



The Oper Leipzig will publish further performance dates for Lohengrin in the coming monthly programs. Looking towards the WAGNER 22 Festival in two years, the Oper Leipzig will announce further premiere dates during the first press conference regarding the festival on September 3o, 2020.

(lifePR) (