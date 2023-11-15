Ivan Repušić appointed General Music Director of Oper Leipzig

Croatian conductor to take up post from 2025/26

Ivan Repušić, one of the most renowned conductors of his generation, has been appointed as the future General Music Director of Oper Leipzig and will take up his post from the 2025/26 season. Intendant (or General Director) Tobias Wolff put Repušić forward following an intensive selection process, which culminated in a clear vote in his favour by the selection committee. The resolution of the City of Leipzig's Cultural Venues Committee is scheduled for November 30, 2023. The selection panel included the representatives of the Gewandhaus Orchestra, Leipzig Opera’s chorus director and chorus representatives, as well as members of the soloist ensemble and music journalist Volker Hagedorn as an external consultant.



Tobias Wolff: »I am very pleased that we have been able to appoint such an accomplished conductor and passionate musician as Ivan Repušić. His inspirational vision for the development of Oper Leipzig and his extensive network of outstanding international singers will be a real asset to our leadership team!« Together with Dr Skadi Jennicke, Mayor and Councillor for Culture of the City of Leipzig, Tobias Wolff welcomed the music director designate at the Opera House.



Profile:



Ivan Repušić is currently Chief Conductor of the Munich Radio Orchestra, Principal Guest Conductor of the Deutsche Oper Berlin and Principal Conductor-designate of the Staatskapelle Weimar. Born in Croatia in 1978, he studied conducting at the Academy of Music in Zagreb with Igor Gjadrov and Vjekoslav Sutej. After serving as Chief Conductor and Opera Director of the Croatian National Theatre in Split, Music Director of the Dubrovnik Summer Festival, Chief Conductor of the Zadar Chamber Orchestra, Principal Conductor of the Staatsoper Hannover and Principal Guest Conductor of the Deutsche Oper Berlin, Ivan Repušić was appointed General Music Director of the Staatsoper Hannover for the 2016/2017 season. Since the 2017/2018 season, Ivan Repušić has been Principal Conductor of the Munich Radio Orchestra. His tenure will continue until summer 2026.



Guest appearances have led Repušić to the New National Theatre in Tokyo (»La Traviata«), the Deutsche Oper Berlin (a new production of »Francesca da Rimini«, »Nabucco«, »Tannhäuser«, »Der fliegende Holländer«, a new production of »Carmen«, »Tosca«, »Don Carlo« etc.), the Semperoper Dresden (»Madama Butterfly«, »Macbeth«, a new production of »Don Carlo«, a new production of »Turandot« etc.), the Hamburg State Opera (»Rigoletto«, »La Bohème«, »Simon Boccanegra« etc.), the Staatsoper Unter den Linden (»Rigoletto«), the Bavarian State Opera (»Un ballo in maschera«), and to the Komische Oper Berlin. In the 2023/2024 season, he will make his debut at the Zurich Opera House with a new production of Verdi's »I vespri siciliani«. Ivan Repušić has conducted all the major orchestras and opera companies in Croatia, as well as the Norwegian National Opera Orchestra in Oslo, the Orchestra Sinfonica Giuseppe Verdi di Milano, the Prague Symphony Orchestra, the Slovenian Philharmonic Orchestra, the Staatskapelle Weimar, the Staatsorchester Hannover, the Wiener Symphoniker, the NDR Radiophilharmonie, the orchestra of the Deutsche Oper Berlin and the Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin.



As Chief Conductor of the Munich Radio Orchestra, Ivan Repušić has led numerous concert performances of operas and orchestral works and released them on leading European labels. Parallel to his career as a conductor, he served on the faculty of the Academy of Arts at the University of Split from 2004 to 2016, where he was awarded the title of Associate Professor. He has also been the recipient of a number of prestigious Croatian awards for his artistic achievements, such as the Vladimir Nazor Award, the Vatroslav Lisinski Award, the Milka Trnina Award, the Orlando Award, the City of Zadar Award and many others. In 2021, he was conferred an honorary doctorate by the University of Zadar for his extraordinary contribution to culture and art.



On November 29, 2023, Ivan Repušić will guest conduct »The Magic Flute« at Oper Leipzig, and he will also conduct the revival of »Otello« in 2024 / 25. No interviews are scheduled at the moment.