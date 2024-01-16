International Ballet Festival »Leipzig tanzt!« 21. – 29. June 2024

With guests from England, Slovenia, Italy and France

Festival guests includeand his company from London. His choreographic signature lies in the fusion of the classical Indian dance Kathak with contemporary movements. The company will be in Leipzig on 26 June 2024 with their poetic-political creation »Jungle Book Reimagined«. On 21 and 22 June 2024, the Slovenianwill present its dramatic narrative ballet »Peer Gynt« in Leipzig, underlining the connection between Edvard Grieg and the city of music Leipzig. Choreographer Edward Clug's biography includes stints with the Stuttgart Ballet, the Nederlands Dance Theatre, the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow and the Vienna State Ballet. He has already been celebrated in Leipzig and Zurich for his interpretation of »Faust«. Through his programmatic direction and his own highly expressive productions, he has firmly anchored the National Ballet Maribor in the international ballet scene. The project-based companywas founded in 2019 by the Italian-Swiss dancer Pablo Girolami. As an association of different artists who are engaged in a variety of artistic disciplines, also beyond the field of dance, it sees itself as a contemporary example of professional artistic research. The innovative company will be making a guest appearance in Leipzig on 22 and 23 June 2024 with a new work: »Selective Breeding«, a passionate denunciation of selfish genetic manipulation techniques.The classic »Giselle«, newly conceived by ballet director, is intended as a spherical combination of dance, voice and bodies and is the first collaboration between the vocal ensemble »«, the Leipzig Ballet and the Gewandhausorchester. »Giselle« is the final performance of the festival on 29 June 2024, preceded by a performance of »Peter I. Tschaikowski« by theon 23.6.24. Tchaikovsky influenced and shaped classical ballet through his compositions like few other composers – the myth of his music remains undiminished to this day. In this new Leipzig version, Catalan choreographerpaints a compelling portrait of an artist who was unable to live the life he wanted.The, Oper Leipzig's second venue, is also involved in the »Leipzig tanzt!« programme with its imaginative and synaesthetic collage »Klang.Körper.Visionen« (Sound.Body.Visions). The ballet festival also presents an important initiative from the independent scene, the mixed-abled: in this first professional dance company in Saxony, which is permanently based at »LOFFT –Das Theater«, dancers with normative and non-normative physicalities work together under professional conditions. The International Ballet Festival »Leipzig tanzt!«on 28 June 2024 offers a number of dance highlights: the world-famous soloists from theMathieu Ganio and Ludmila Pagliero will be making guest appearances. Alongside highlights from the Leipzig ballet repertoire by Uwe Scholz and Mario Schröder, a journey through the history of dance can be experienced, including Maurice Béjart's choreographic masterpiece »Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen« (Songs of a Wayfarer). Here the new, made up of dancers from Ukraine, will be introduced.The extensive accompanying programme of the one-off Leipzig Ballet Festival will include opportunities to dance along, behind-the-scenes glimpses and opportunities for discussion at every performance, as well as a collaborative project with club culture and controversial panels on the future direction of the dance scene. Renowned guests such as the acclaimed dance and theatre scholarr will take part in the panels. The dance company House of Brownies will create a performance for the club culture of Leipzig.The ballet festival will be curated by, the long-standing production manager and designated ballet director of the Leipzig Ballet, who began his career as a dancer at the Opéra National de Paris and continued his solo career at the Leipzig Ballet under Uwe Scholz. Anna Elisabeth Diepold, dramaturge of Oper Leipzig, is responsible for the supporting and interactive programme. For the »City of Music: Leipzig«, »Leipzig tanzt!« is a treasure in the annual series of festivals that tie in with the city's great musical tradition. The 2024 International Ballet Festival is the second festival to be hosted by Oper Leipzig and underscores dance as an integral part of the city's musical and theatrical history. A festival dedicated to the composer Albert Lortzing is already being planned for 2026.