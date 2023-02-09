In The Prince's March

“The Little Prince” and his planetary voyage have enchanted children and adults around the world for exactly 80 years. Together with the Puerto Rican choreographer and Faust Prize winner Bryan Arias, the Leipzig Ballet reinterprets this timeless plea for friendship and humanity. Arias' own emigration as a child to the foreign city of New York will also be reflected in the dance of encounters – set to music, among others, by Ralph Vaughan Williams, by composer and labyrinth artist Helge Burggrabe and by the Ukrainian singer-songwriter Milana Zilnik, and played live by the Gewandhausorchester. The choreographic premiere will take place at the Opera House on March 4, 2023.



Looking ahead to the next opera premiere, George Frideric Handel's “Giulio Cesare” in collaboration with Paris, Montpellier and Toulouse, initial sounds and impressions can already be enjoyed in March at both a matinée (Mar. 12) and at a sampler (Mar. 28). The Opera and Musikalische Komödie are working in parallel on no less than four revivals: The musical “The Count of Monte Cristo” based on the adventure novel of the same title by Alexandre Dumas returns to the Oper Leipzig programme starting on Mar. 4, Donizetti's “Elixir of Love” with the stirring lament of Nemorino “Una furtiva lagrima” starts on Mar. 11, “Snow White” from Mar. 15 and “Hape Kerkeling's Kein Pardon – The Musical” from Apr. 18.



The Oper Leipzig's inclusive education 360° platform also extends its first ever invitation to a Loud Show for a performance of the popular children's opera “Snow White” on March 19, where an audience that tends to be noisy for any conceivable reason is welcome and should feel right at home. The next audio description event featuring a hands-on parcours experience for those who are visually impaired will take place on Mar. 12 with the performance of “Anatevka” at the Musikalische Komödie.







Ticket information



All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261.