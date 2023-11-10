Ilaria Lanzino among the winners of the International Opera Awards

Yesterday, November 9, 2023, the winners of the International Opera Awards were announced at the Polish National Opera in Warsaw's Teatr Wielki. An opera production by Italian director Ilaria Lanzino, who is currently working at Oper Leipzig, was honoured in the »Rediscovered Work« category. With Stanislaw Moniuszko's »Jawnuta«, she brought an evocative story about the Polish Roma to the stage in Poznan. In Leipzig, the opera director who is known for her unconventional approaches and who already won first place in the prestigious »European Opera-directing Prize« in 2020, is gearing up for the premiere of the first climate-neutral opera production: »Mary, Queen of Scots« by the Scottish-American composer Thea Musgrave.



Ilaria Lanzino



Following her graduation in vocal studies at the Luigi Boccherini Conservatory in Lucca, the native Italian majored in German Studies at the »Ca' Foscari« University in Venice. Ilaria Lanzino gained her first theatre experience as a chorus singer at the Theater an der Wien and then as a director trainee and assistant at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, Opera Ballet Vlaanderen, Theater Dortmund and the Aalto Theater in Essen, among others. She has worked with directors such as Christof Loy, Benedikt von Peter, Jens-Daniel Herzog, Elisabeth Stöppler, David Bösch, Dietrich Hilsdorf, Axel Köhler and Michael Thalheimer. In January 2020, she was awarded 1st place in the prestigious »European Opera-directing Prize«. Ilaria Lanzino is engaged as a director at numerous theatres and opera houses in Germany and across Europe: at the Theater Dortmund (»Kirsas Musik« by Thierry Tidrow), at the Staatstheater Nürnberg (Telemann »Pimpinone«, Bartók »Herzog Blaubarts Burg«, Donizetti »L'elisir d'amore«), at the Deutsche Oper am Rhein (Ullmann »Der Kaiser von Atlantis«, Syrse »Der Kiosk«), at the Landestheater Coburg (Verdi »Falstaff«) and at the Opera House in Poznan (Moniuszko »Straszny Dwór«). Her production of »Straszny Dwór« was also staged at the Staatstheater Wiesbaden as part of the 2022 International May Festival. For the 2022/23 season, Lanzino is invited to open the season at the Theater an der Wien with Francesca Caccini's »La Liberazione«. She is also directing at the Staatstheater Nürnberg (Walpurgis »Talestri«), the Opera House in Poznan (Moniuszko »Jawnuta«) and the world premiere of »Das Fliegende Klassenzimmer« by Lucia Ronchetti at the Deutsche Oper am Rhein. As part of the international conference »Opera Europa«, Lanzino was invited to speak on the topics of »Streaming, the future of opera?« (November 2020) as well as »The next generation of opera leaders« and »The life of the artist« (November 2021).



Ilaria Lanzino's first production at Oper Leipzig, »Mary, Queen of Scots« by Thea Musgrave, will premiere on December 16, 2023.