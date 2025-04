Heavens and Hells

Lorenzo Fioroni is set to make his directorial debut in Leipzig with Peter Tchaikovsky's riveting drama on love and gambling addiction, bringing a fascinating interpretation to the stage together with conductor Anna Skryleva. The cast features Brenden Gunnell as Hermann, Solén Mainguené as Lisa and Ulrike Schneider as the Countess – all three in role debuts. On 25 May, a major musical event is scheduled to take place: the revival of »Lady Macbeth of Mzensk« as part of the International Shostakovich Festival, with Gewandhauskapellmeister Andris Nelson making his debut appearance on the orchestra pit podium of the Opera House. On 18 May, the opera »Undine« will return to the stage, marking another revival on the way to the Lortzing Festival on 26 June. On 24 May, the Musikalische Komödie will stage the premiere of Jacques Offenbach's world-famous operetta »Orpheus in the Underworld«. This work, which is Offenbach's first full-length composition, remains as magically playful as it is satirically biting to this day. Stage director is Maria Viktoria Linke. The musical direction will be overseen by Michael Nündel, who will discuss his work with the orchestra in person on the red carpet at Restaurant Lortzing on 9 May.On 1 May, the lieder matinee »Leipzig!...Here I am« at the Opera House will commemorate the impressive artistic personalities of Ethel Smyth and Gustav Brecher, whose 85th anniversary of death is being celebrated. On 4 May, the Rock Opera »Evita« will be performed at the Musikalische Komödie, accompanied by a tactile parcours and audio description for visually impaired individuals. Dance will also blossom in May: the Leipzig Ballet is performing both »Humans« and »The Moon Princess« and inviting audiences to »Backstage Chat« on 15 May, to contemplate clichés. On 11 May, Kunstkraftwerk Leipzig, in cooperation with the Leipzig Musikalische Komödie Ballet, is presenting a world premiere: »Volt[age] – an immersive ballet about the dependency between humans and technology«.Between 16 and 25 May, Leipzig will also be celebrating the fifth anniversary of ClubFusion, the joint festival of the Spielclubs of Schauspiel Leipzig, Oper Leipzig and TDJW. The programme will be published in compact form online at clubfusion.de All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261. Admission to the city archives is free.