Heavens and Hells
On 10 May, Oper Leipzig will celebrate the premiere of »Pique Dame«
On 1 May, the lieder matinee »Leipzig!...Here I am« at the Opera House will commemorate the impressive artistic personalities of Ethel Smyth and Gustav Brecher, whose 85th anniversary of death is being celebrated. On 4 May, the Rock Opera »Evita« will be performed at the Musikalische Komödie, accompanied by a tactile parcours and audio description for visually impaired individuals. Dance will also blossom in May: the Leipzig Ballet is performing both »Humans« and »The Moon Princess« and inviting audiences to »Backstage Chat« on 15 May, to contemplate clichés. On 11 May, Kunstkraftwerk Leipzig, in cooperation with the Leipzig Musikalische Komödie Ballet, is presenting a world premiere: »Volt[age] – an immersive ballet about the dependency between humans and technology«.
Between 16 and 25 May, Leipzig will also be celebrating the fifth anniversary of ClubFusion, the joint festival of the Spielclubs of Schauspiel Leipzig, Oper Leipzig and TDJW. The programme will be published in compact form online at clubfusion.de .
