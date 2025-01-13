February of Creativity at the Leipzig Opera

in two parts, will premiere on 1 February at Oper Leipzig: choreographed by Sofia Nappi and Louis Stiens, the Leipzig Ballet takes us into a world of abstract narratives that artfully combine past and present. The focus here is on the history of the company in the GDR, a theme that is of fascinating relevance in the 35th year of German reunification and sets a further, creatively challenging accent in the first season of Ballet Director Rémy Fichet.On 7 February, Richard, the preliminary evening to the monumental »Ring« cycle, returns in a production by Rosamund Gilmore. Also returning is Carl Maria von Weber's romantic opera »Der Freischütz« on 14 February. Internationally acclaimed tenor Tuomas Katajala has been cast in the role of Max. February 2 and 15 are the last opportunities to enjoy Verdi's gripping masterpiece »Otello« with Leipzig's designated General Music Director Ivan Repušić. Following the concert of the Richardon 13 February, Director Tobias Wolff invites visitors to the »Ansprechbar« in the Opera Café for a chat with the 2025 prizewinners and members of the jury.Variety and creativity are also the order of the day at the Musikalische Komödie: in addition to the lively(The Mock Marriage) – revival on February 8 – Voice Students in Operetta Fever will present the result of their impassioned professional workshop with ensemble members Nora Lentner and Andreas Rainer. The two concerts by the up-and-coming singers from the University of Music »Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy« Leipzig will take place on February 1 and 2.All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261. Admission to the city archives is free._ _ _ _ _