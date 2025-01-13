Kontakt
February of Creativity at the Leipzig Opera

»Humans«, an evening of ballet in two parts, will premiere on 1 February at Oper Leipzig: choreographed by Sofia Nappi and Louis Stiens, the Leipzig Ballet takes us into a world of abstract narratives that artfully combine past and present. The focus here is on the history of the company in the GDR, a theme that is of fascinating relevance in the 35th year of German reunification and sets a further, creatively challenging accent in the first season of Ballet Director Rémy Fichet.

On 7 February, Richard Wagner's »Das Rheingold«, the preliminary evening to the monumental »Ring« cycle, returns in a production by Rosamund Gilmore. Also returning is Carl Maria von Weber's romantic opera »Der Freischütz« on 14 February. Internationally acclaimed tenor Tuomas Katajala has been cast in the role of Max. February 2 and 15 are the last opportunities to enjoy Verdi's gripping masterpiece »Otello« with Leipzig's designated General Music Director Ivan Repušić. Following the concert of the Richard Wagner Young Talent Award on 13 February, Director Tobias Wolff invites visitors to the »Ansprechbar« in the Opera Café for a chat with the 2025 prizewinners and members of the jury.

Variety and creativity are also the order of the day at the Musikalische Komödie: in addition to the lively operetta »Die Juxheirat« (The Mock Marriage) – revival on February 8 – Voice Students in Operetta Fever will present the result of their impassioned professional workshop with ensemble members Nora Lentner and Andreas Rainer. The two concerts by the up-and-coming singers from the University of Music »Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy« Leipzig will take place on February 1 and 2.

The Leipzig Opera follows the tradition of over 330 years of musical theatre in Leipzig: in 1693, the first opera house on the Brühl was opened as the third civic music theatre in Europe after Venice and Hamburg. Since 1840, the world-renowned Gewandhaus Orchestra has played for all performances of the opera and the Leipzig ballet. In addition to today's opera house on Augustusplatz, built in 1960, Leipzig Opera includes the Musikalische Komödie, a special venue for operettas and musical. With over 720 employees, it is the city's largest in-house cultural institution and comprises five mainstays: the opera, Musikalische Komödie, Leipzig Ballet, their 360° outreach and educational programme, and the craft and costume studios which work for all of the city's theatres.

