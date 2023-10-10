Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Pressemitteilung Box-ID: 963488

Oper Leipzig Augustusplatz 12 04109 Leipzig, Deutschland http://www.oper-leipzig.de
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Gudula Kienemund +49 341 1261266
Logo der Firma Oper Leipzig

Fairytale and Liebestod in Leipzig

(lifePR) (Leipzig, )
The month of November at Oper Leipzig already presages both Christmas and wintertime. Hans Christian Andersen's fairytale »The Little Girl with the Matchsticks« lays the foundation for the Leipzig Ballet's new creation »Paradise Lost«. This choreographic premiere will take place on November 17 at the Opera House and is exceptional from a musical point of view, too. In his 2008 Pulitzer Prize-winning composition »The Little Match Girl Passion«, David Lang interweaves the fairytale with texts from Bach's »St Matthew Passion«. Together with Joseph Haydn's »Missa in angustiis« from 1798, known as the »Nelson Mass«, the story of an abandoned and overlooked girl becomes the inspiration and starting point for Ballet Director and Chief Choreographer Mario Schröder. Matthias Foremny, Oper Leipzig's first permanent guest conductor, leads the large cast of four soloists from the opera ensemble, the Gewandhaus Orchestra and Oper Leipzig's opera choir and youth chorus.

Three dramatic Liebestod scenarios are featured in this month's revivals: Richard Wagner's »Tristan und Isolde« directed by Enrico Lübbe – on November 5 with a first-class cast including Christiane Libor and Daniel Frank in the title roles, Egils Silins as Marke and Kammersängerin Ulrike Schneider as Brangäne! Giuseppe Verdi's »La Traviata« in Andreas Homoki's legendary production – on November 10 starring Sarah Traubel as Violetta. And Woody Allen's »Bullets Over Broadway« featuring swing, jazz and blues sounds – on November 18 shot to perfection in the Musikalische Komödie. Tip for fans of this Oper Leipzig's special venue for musicals and operettas: a special exhibition about and for Leipzig as a city of music is still running throughout November in the city archives (Stadtarchiv) exploring the history of Leipzig's operetta ensemble. The Friends and Sponsors of the Musikalische Komödie Leipzig will present a musical theme evening about Jewish artists at the new operetta theatre on November 10 and historical audio and visual recordings on November 27.

Ticket information

All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261. Admission to the city archives is free.

www.oper-leipzig.de/en

Website Promotion

Website Promotion

Oper Leipzig

The Leipzig Opera follows the tradition of 330 years of musical theatre in Leipzig: in 1693, the first opera house on the Brühl was opened as the third civic music theatre in Europe after Venice and Hamburg. Since 1840, the world-renowned Gewandhaus Orchestra has played for all performances of the opera and the Leipzig ballet. In addition to today's opera house on Augustusplatz, built in 1960, Leipzig Opera includes the Musikalische Komödie, a special venue for musical and operettas. With around 680employees, it is the city's largest in-house cultural institution and comprises five mainstays: the opera, Musikalische Komödie, Leipzig Ballet, their 360° outreach and educational programme, and the craft studios which work for all of the city's theatres.

www.oper-leipzig.de/en

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2023, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.