Fairytale and Liebestod in Leipzig

Fairytale and Liebestod in LeipzigLeipzig, )
Three dramatic Liebestod scenarios are featured in this month's revivals: Richard Wagner's »Tristan und Isolde« directed by Enrico Lübbe – on November 5 with a first-class cast including Christiane Libor and Daniel Frank in the title roles, Egils Silins as Marke and Kammersängerin Ulrike Schneider as Brangäne! Giuseppe Verdi's »La Traviata« in Andreas Homoki's legendary production – on November 10 starring Sarah Traubel as Violetta. And Woody Allen's »Bullets Over Broadway« featuring swing, jazz and blues sounds – on November 18 shot to perfection in the Musikalische Komödie. Tip for fans of this Oper Leipzig's special venue for musicals and operettas: a special exhibition about and for Leipzig as a city of music is still running throughout November in the city archives (Stadtarchiv) exploring the history of Leipzig's operetta ensemble. The Friends and Sponsors of the Musikalische Komödie Leipzig will present a musical theme evening about Jewish artists at the new operetta theatre on November 10 and historical audio and visual recordings on November 27.
Ticket information
All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261. Admission to the city archives is free.
www.oper-leipzig.de/en