Digital Opening for the Musikalische Komödie

Online Premiere of Gräfin Mariza

The online premiere of Kálmán’s operetta Gräfin Mariza will take place on Saturday, 8 May 2021, at 7:00pm, offering audiences a first look at the newly-renovated Musikalische Komödie. After a two-year period of restoration and repair, the hall is set to be festively re-opened in the coming autumn, but now, the theater will be presented online by Leipzig’s Lord Mayor Burkhard Jung and Culture Mayor Dr. Skadi Jennicke. In addition, Prof. Ulf Schirmer and Managing Director Torsten Rose will present the refurbished and redecorated facility together with the MuKo’s staff and musical ensembles.

 

With Gräfin Mariza, Kálmán managed to repeat the recipe for success he first used for Die Csárdásfürstin. In order to protect herself from the onslaught of potential marriage candidates, beautiful Countess Mariza fakes an engagement with Zsupán, a landowner from Warasdin, magnanimously inviting all of local newspapers to their engagement party. But when Zsupán suddenly appears in the flesh before Mariza, the chaos is complete.

Link of the stream, program and special publication for the opening on www.oper-leipzig.de/de/stream

Cast of Gräfin Mariza see pdf attached

Musikalische Komödie

Gräfin Mariza // Digital Opening

Saturday, 8 May 2021, 7:00pm, subsequently on demand until 10 May, 10:00pm

Friday, 21 May 2021, 6:00pm, subsequently on demand until Whitsun Monday, 24 May 2021, 10:00pm
