Augustusplatz 12
04109 Leipzig, de
http://www.oper-leipzig.de
Gudula Kienemund
+49 (341) 1261-266
Digital Opening for the Musikalische Komödie
Online Premiere of Gräfin Mariza
With Gräfin Mariza, Kálmán managed to repeat the recipe for success he first used for Die Csárdásfürstin. In order to protect herself from the onslaught of potential marriage candidates, beautiful Countess Mariza fakes an engagement with Zsupán, a landowner from Warasdin, magnanimously inviting all of local newspapers to their engagement party. But when Zsupán suddenly appears in the flesh before Mariza, the chaos is complete.
Link of the stream, program and special publication for the opening on www.oper-leipzig.de/de/stream
Cast of Gräfin Mariza see pdf attached
Musikalische Komödie
Gräfin Mariza // Digital Opening
Saturday, 8 May 2021, 7:00pm, subsequently on demand until 10 May, 10:00pm
Friday, 21 May 2021, 6:00pm, subsequently on demand until Whitsun Monday, 24 May 2021, 10:00pm
