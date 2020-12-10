Pressemitteilung BoxID: 827583 (Oper Leipzig)
Closure extended through 28 February 2021

The Oper Leipzig will remain closed to the general public through 28 February 2021. This decision was reached by Intendant and General Music Director Prof. Ulf Schirmer in accordance with a directive made by the Lord Mayor, which was passed today at the City Hall in an emergency meeting on the Coronavirus situation. All performances scheduled at the Oper Leipzig, including those at the Musikalische Komödie and by the Leipzig Ballet are therefore canceled through 28 February 2021. Previously purchased tickets will be exchanged or refunded by visitor services at the Opera House. Further premieres this season will also be affected by the lockdown. Additionally, and as a precautionary measure, artistic rehearsals have been canceled through 10 January 2021. The Musikalische Komödie’s return to the renovated Haus Drei Linden, which was scheduled for 5 February 2021, will also be further delayed.

Prof. Schirmer notes, “We can make good use of this longer planning period to prepare new performance schedules. I expressly welcome the city’s decision, because it means that Oper Leipzig is supporting the necessary measures to fight the Coronavirus.”

