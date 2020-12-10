Augustusplatz 12
04109 Leipzig, de
http://www.oper-leipzig.de
Gudula Kienemund
+49 (341) 1261-266
Closure extended through 28 February 2021
Prof. Schirmer notes, “We can make good use of this longer planning period to prepare new performance schedules. I expressly welcome the city’s decision, because it means that Oper Leipzig is supporting the necessary measures to fight the Coronavirus.”
Opening hours ticket office and telephone service in the Opera House: Mon - Fr 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tel: + 49 (0)341 – 12 61 261
Fax + 49 (0)341 – 12 61 300
service@oper-leipzig.de
