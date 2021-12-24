Christmas Radio Play from the Children's' Chorus
»Hänsel und Gretel« for ears
The latest episode of »Fermate«, theOper Leipzig’s podcast series, is available now for little listeners, and includes two Christmas classics with music: Humperdinck’s »Hänsel und Gretel« and Tchaikovsky’s »Der Nussknacker«, recited by members of the Oper Leipzig Children’s Chorus. A fermata is a moment in music when everything pauses: it is a moment when we can look ahead full of anticipation and excitement about what comes next. This eagerness rings especially true at this moment in time, all the more so for cultural creators. It’s the perfect reason for the »Fermate« podcast to make its return. And for fans of detective thrillers, we’ve got a series of »Untrue Crime« planned. Dramaturges Anna Diepold and Nele Winter will come together to discuss crimes in opera, musicals, and ballet.
www.oper-leipzig.de/de/fermate