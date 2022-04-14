Kontakt
Oper Leipzig
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Gudula Kienemund +49 341 1261266
Choreographic Premiere of »Soto/Scholz/Schroder«

This ballet evening in three parts is a fast-paced ride through over 150 years of music history. With symphonic ballets such as Schumann’s »Second Symphony«, Uwe Scholz wrote ballet history. Ballet director and principal choreographer Mario Schröder creates a world premiere for the »Clarinet Concerto« by Bernstein contemporary Aaron Copland. To close out the program, award-winning Catalan choreographer Cayetano Soto’s choreography »Uneven« draws a link to the present day.

May also marks the start of the countdown to the Wagner 22 Festival. Opera Leipzig is particularly looking forward to the tributes to Gustav Brecher, the innovative Leipzig opera director of the 1920s. He was the first to prepare a complete performance of Wagner's works, but as a Jew he was deprived of this idea in 1933 and driven out of the city. On 21 May 22, star tenor Andreas Schager will present "Fascination Wagner" at the Opera House. The stage show on the eve of the composer's (209th) birthday is deliberately designed for opera beginners and condenses the hero Siegfried's story into a multimedia experience.

Tickets and Visitor Services, Monday-Saturday, 10am – 7pm at the Opera House, service@oper-leipzig.de, Telephone +49 341 1261 261

www.oper-leipzig.de/en

