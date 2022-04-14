Choreographic Premiere of »Soto/Scholz/Schroder«(lifePR) (Leipzig, )
May also marks the start of the countdown to the Wagner 22 Festival. Opera Leipzig is particularly looking forward to the tributes to Gustav Brecher, the innovative Leipzig opera director of the 1920s. He was the first to prepare a complete performance of Wagner's works, but as a Jew he was deprived of this idea in 1933 and driven out of the city. On 21 May 22, star tenor Andreas Schager will present "Fascination Wagner" at the Opera House. The stage show on the eve of the composer's (209th) birthday is deliberately designed for opera beginners and condenses the hero Siegfried's story into a multimedia experience.
