Choreographic Premiere of Mario Schröder's New Ballet in Leipzig

Upcoming world premiere of Mario Schröder's new ballet »Rituale« on November 26, 2021: To the music of Franz Schubert and Toru Takemitsu, played live by the famous Gewandhaus Orchestra, the Leipzig Ballet traces the collective and individual mechanisms of rituals. For seven new dancers, selected for the first time through an elaborate online process, it is the first premiere in Leipzig. At the Opera House, moreover, three Wagner weekends are already giving a foretaste of the Wagner 22 festive season. And the Musikalische Komödie – now officially and festively open! – begins the November with the Wiederaufnahme of Bernstein's first musical, "On the Town," his famous tribute to the city of New York.In »Rituale«, two disparate cultures meet in Mario Schröder’s choreographic world premiere: European and Japanese culture. Schröder raises the question of the collective and individual mechanisms of rituals, set to the music of Franz Schubert’s string quartet »Der Tod und das Mädchen« (Death and the Maiden) and Tōru Takemitsu’s RAN suites. Which rituals are imposed on people from outside in the sense of social standardization and which ones do they create for themselves? And what happens when the ritual becomes independent, becomes a mere shell, or even a compulsion?Tickets and Visitor Services, Monday-Saturday, 10am – 7pm at the Opera House, service@oper-leipzig.de , Telephone +49 341 1261 261