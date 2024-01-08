Kontakt
Champagne and Love in February at the Opera

Champagne is to blame for everything in Johann Strauss' operetta of operettas, »Die Fledermaus«. A new production will celebrate its premiere at the Musikalische Komödie – the special venue of the Leipzig Opera – on 10 February 2024. This will be an anniversary season for »Die Fledermaus«, which premiered in Vienna 150 years ago! Peter Lund, an established specialist in this entertaining genre, will direct the love-fuelled tangle in Leipzig. Rosalinde will be sung by the new soprano in the Musikalische Komödie vocal ensemble, Friederike Meinke, alternately with the audience's favourite Olena Tokar. The Frog will be played by satirist and composer Thomas Pigor. Tobias Engeli takes over the musical direction.

Valentine's Day is also in Leipzig a day of love all around – in the operas »Tristan und Isolde«, »Tosca«, »Don Giovanni« and »Lucia di Lammermoor«, as well as in the ballet about the artistic life of »Peter I. Tschaikowski«. And 14 February 2024 is the exact deadline date by which individual love letters and poems from the audience can be sent to the Musikalische Komödie in anticipation of Lortzing's »Hans Sachs«. The Musikalische Komödie will also be presenting another love-filled premiere in February, aimed at children from the age of 6: »The Little Mermaid« tries to escape her loneliness in this narrative concert, but ends up putting herself in danger.

Three more extraordinary programme dates in February: »Und wenn das Herz auch bricht...« is the title of a unique, magical musical Heinrich Heine project on 21 February in the Moritzbastei, a concert collaboration of Oper Leipzig as part of the KLASSIK underground series.The cooperation between Oper Leipzig and the Richard Wagner Association Leipzig for Bayreuth scholarships and the Richard Wagner Award culminates this year in the Prizewinners' Concert on 14 February in the Concert Foyer of the Opera House. Important dernière: 11 February is the last chance to catch the production of »Mary Queen of Scots«, acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, with the stunning Nicole Chevalier in the title role.

All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261. Admission to the city archives is free.

The Leipzig Opera follows the tradition of over 330 years of musical theatre in Leipzig: in 1693, the first opera house on the Brühl was opened as the third civic music theatre in Europe after Venice and Hamburg. Since 1840, the world-renowned Gewandhaus Orchestra has played for all performances of the opera and the Leipzig ballet. In addition to today's opera house on Augustusplatz, built in 1960, Leipzig Opera includes the Musikalische Komödie, a special venue for musical and operettas. With around 680employees, it is the city's largest in-house cultural institution and comprises five mainstays: the opera, Musikalische Komödie, Leipzig Ballet, their 360° outreach and educational programme, and the craft studios which work for all of the city's theatres.

