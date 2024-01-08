Champagne and Love in February at the Opera(lifePR) (Leipzig, )
Valentine's Day is also in Leipzig a day of love all around – in the operas »Tristan und Isolde«, »Tosca«, »Don Giovanni« and »Lucia di Lammermoor«, as well as in the ballet about the artistic life of »Peter I. Tschaikowski«. And 14 February 2024 is the exact deadline date by which individual love letters and poems from the audience can be sent to the Musikalische Komödie in anticipation of Lortzing's »Hans Sachs«. The Musikalische Komödie will also be presenting another love-filled premiere in February, aimed at children from the age of 6: »The Little Mermaid« tries to escape her loneliness in this narrative concert, but ends up putting herself in danger.
Three more extraordinary programme dates in February: »Und wenn das Herz auch bricht...« is the title of a unique, magical musical Heinrich Heine project on 21 February in the Moritzbastei, a concert collaboration of Oper Leipzig as part of the KLASSIK underground series.The cooperation between Oper Leipzig and the Richard Wagner Association Leipzig for Bayreuth scholarships and the Richard Wagner Award culminates this year in the Prizewinners' Concert on 14 February in the Concert Foyer of the Opera House. Important dernière: 11 February is the last chance to catch the production of »Mary Queen of Scots«, acclaimed by critics and audiences alike, with the stunning Nicole Chevalier in the title role.
Ticket information
All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261. Admission to the city archives is free.
www.oper-leipzig.de/en