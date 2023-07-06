Kontakt
A Young and Crazy September at the Leipzig Opera House

In Leipzig, the first opera premiere of the new season 23/24 does not take place on stage, where machinery and stage management system are being modernised, but in the audience hall itself – between the iron curtain, loges and parquet! Without the customary rows of seats, the audience sits right in the middle of the scene from »Majesty & Madness« when King George III. alias Farmer George (Franz Xaver Schlecht) and the deserted bride Miss Donnithorne (Marie-Luise Dreßen) sound out their crazy thoughts of madness or grief. Only three exclusive performances of these two chamber operas by British composer Peter Maxwell Davies can take place – on September 21, 23 and 24. Reserving tickets well in advance is therefore recommended!

360° Young Opera

In September, the music theatre will primarily be devoted to children and young adults in Leipzig. In addition to the ballet »Romeo and Juliet« at the Musikalische Komödie, revivals of »Peter and the Wolf« and »The Secret of the Black Spider«, performed by the Oper Leipzig Children's Choir at the Schaubühne Lindenfels, will be sure to appeal to young audiences. Also, »Clara and Fanny«, two musicians of great importance to Leipzig's musical history, return to the opera house. For the youngest among opera fans, the Baby Concerts are a popular introduction to classical music. And the orchestra of the Musikalische Komödie plays once again for the traditional music festival »Klassik für Kinder« in Leipzig with »The Marriage of Figaro« being featured this year. For all generations, there is an open day on 16 September at Dessauer Str. 23, when the theatre workshops take visitors on a tour – with surprise performances by the opera and musical comedy ensembles.

All ticket requests can be accommodated online at oper-leipzig.de or via the Oper Leipzig visitor service Tue – Fri 10 am to 6 pm, Sat 12 noon to 6 pm, at both the box office in the Opera House and by telephone under + 49 (0)341-12 61 261.

Oper Leipzig

The Leipzig Opera follows the tradition of 330 years of musical theatre in Leipzig: in 1693, the first opera house on the Brühl was opened as the third civic music theatre in Europe after Venice and Hamburg. Since 1840, the world-renowned Gewandhaus Orchestra has played for all performances of the opera and the Leipzig ballet. In addition to today's opera house on Augustusplatz, built in 1960, Leipzig Opera includes the Musikalische Komödie, a special venue for musical and operettas. With around 680employees, it is the city's largest in-house cultural institution and comprises five mainstays: the opera, Musikalische Komödie, Leipzig Ballet, their 360° outreach and educational programme, and the craft studios which work for all of the city's theatres.

