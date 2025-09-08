World Premiere at IAA Mobility 2025

OMG! GSE: “With the Opel Mokka GSE, we are bringing rally feeling to the road.”

Fastest all-electric Opel serial model: Top speed of 200 km/h, from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds, 207 kW (281 hp), and 345 Nm torque

Freedom of choice: Leasing from €399 per month1, subscription from €499 per month2, or purchase price of €47,300 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany)

High performance in series production: that's what Opel's new fully electric GSE models stand for – and it all starts with the new. “With the Opel Mokka GSE, we are bringing rally feeling to the road,” promised Opel executives. And they are keeping their word. Coinciding with today'sin Munich, Opel has opened the order books for the new 207 kW (281 hp) GSE sports car.Customers have a choice: they can lease the fully equipped Mokka GSE, which is based on theand thus comes directly from professional motorsport, from €399 per month– with no down payment! Alternatively, they can buy the fastest battery-electric production Opel car at an attractive price of €47,300. And for those who value short-term flexibility, Opel and its partner FINN offer the new Mokka GSE in a practical car subscription. Here, customers can enjoy the unique Mokka GSE from a monthly rate of €499and experience true OMG! GSE feelings (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany).Above all, the new Opel Mokka GSE impresses with its strong performance. With a peak output of 207 kW (281 hp), the now available serial production electric car is just as powerful as its motorsport counterpart Mokka GSE Rally. And with an immediate torque of 345 Newton meters, it accelerates just as uncompromisingly. From a standing start it can reach 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds – and with a top speed of 200 km/h, it is the fastest all-electric serial Opel car. Elsewhere, Mokka GSE drivers can choose from the three distinct drive modes ‘Sport’, ‘Normal’ and ‘Eco’. The Mokka GSE stores its energy in a 54 kWh lithium-ion battery.Its sophisticated technology, which was also inspired by the rally prototype, also contributes to the exceptional performance. For example, the Mokka GSE has a Torsen multi-plate limited-slip differential as well as a chassis with specially designed axles and new double hydraulic shock absorbers. All high-voltage components of the standard Mokka GSE, such as the motor, inverter, battery and wiring harness, come from the Mokka GSE Rally. The steering system, chassis and brakes have also been designed to be particularly sporty and optimised thanks to Opel's experience in electric rallying.The new Mokka GSE confidently conveys its ‘inner values’ also to the outside world. GSE-specific inserts inspired by the rally prototype adorn the compact electric car on the front apron and at the rear. Safe contact with the road is ensured by the wheel-tyre combination specially developed for the Mokka GSE. The new aerodynamically optimised 20-inch alloy wheels combined with the Michelin Pilot Sport EV 225/40 R20 tyres are only available for the Mokka GSE at Opel – as are the clearly visible yellow GSE four-piston brake calipers at the front wheels.Inside, the driver and co-driver sit on special Alcantara GSE Performance seats with integrated headrests, which optimally integrate the driver into the vehicle. The steering system, which was newly developed for the Mokka GSE, and steering wheel, flattened at the top and bottom, promise direct feedback while aluminium sports pedals await acceleration and braking commands.The necessary information is provided to the driver by the 10-inch digital driver information display that can be customised in many ways and the central colour touchscreen plus navigation system. The screen contains additional information like GSE performance data, G-force display, acceleration values, battery management data and much more. The displays were also designed in the typical GSE style. Furthermore, numerous safety systems are included as standard. These range from glare-free Intelli-Lux Matrix light to automatic speed assistant and active lane keeping assist to a 180-degree rear-view camera. Features such as multi-stage seat heating for the driver and co-driver and a heated steering wheel enhance comfort in everyday driving. And compatible smartphones can, of course, be charged wirelessly.Thus, the new Opel Mokka GSE is characterised by emotional sportiness and maximum comfort, as well as a technically high-quality and highly dynamic design down to the smallest detail, both inside and out. Available to order now, the first Mokka GSE models are expected to be delivered to customers by the end of the year.