World Premiere: Opel Presents New Movano HYDROGEN at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover

Efficient, timesaving, without compromise: New Movano HYDROGEN with up to 500 kilometre range (WLTP 1 ) can be refuelled in less than 5 minutes

All-electric on duty: Opel Combo Electric and Opel Rocks Electric with KARGO kit for locally emissions-free work journeys

Monday, September 16, 11.20 a.m.: Press conference on Stellantis Pro One stand C70 in Hall 13

The newcan already be ordered as a battery-electric vehicle – now Opel is opening the next chapter for the large van. The newwill celebrate its world premiere at thein Hanover. With the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, Opel will show fromhow an innovative drive concept with fuel cell can be combined with performance without compromise in work and everyday use. The new Movano HYDROGEN drives locally emissions-free for up to around 500 kilometres without stopping to refuel (WLTP), can be filled up in less than 5 minutes and offers the full flexibility and loading volume of all other Movano variants.In addition, the newand the battery-electricquadricycle withfor delivery services and the likewill also be on display at the joint. The commercial vehicle trio will be presented at the leading trade fair for logistics, commercial vehicles and the transport sector during theThealready demonstrates how to drive long distances with zero local emissions and not loose time refuelling. Now the innovative drivetrain is also being launched for the largest model in the Opel light commercial vehicle (LCV) range. With its combination of hydrogen fuel cell drive and plug-in battery, the newcan travel up to around 500 kilometres (WLTP1) and can be refuelled with hydrogen in under 5 minutes. The electric motor offers 110 kW (150 hp) of power and a maximum torque of 410 Newton meters. The 11 kWh lithium-ion battery provides support when starting or accelerating. This means that the fuel cell system always works under optimal operating conditions.Another major advantage of the hybrid system: braking energy can be recuperated and fed into the battery as electricity via the electric motor working as a generator. The entire drive technology and the hydrogen tanks are housed in such a space-saving manner that the van makes no compromises in terms of everyday usability; the Movano HYDROGEN fully exploits its qualities as a flexible load carrier and, depending on the variant, can stow up to 17 mof cargo and take on up to 1,370 kilogrammes of payload.Thealso has a fresh new look. The new edition of the compact Opel LCV is instantly recognisable and unmistakable, with a newly designed front and the characteristic Opel Vizor brand face. In addition to all the proven qualities of the previous version, the new Combo can illuminate the road ahead for the first time with the glare-free Intelli-Lux Matrix Light. This makes the compact van the first to bring state-of-the-art adaptive lighting technology to this market segment. The battery-electric vehicle, which can be ordered from €31,250 excl. VAT in Germany, now offers a locally emissions-free range of up to 354 kilometres (WLTP), around 80 kilometres more than its predecessor.Opel's smallest model will make a very special appearance in Hanover: thewith the specialkit. With ultra-compact dimensions of 2.41 x 1.39 x 1.52 metres (length x width x height) and the KARGO kit, the small electric vehicle has additional modularly divisible loading volume available. This turns the two-seater into a practical delivery vehicle in no time. With a turning circle of just 7.20 metres, the light vehicle can be easily steered through tight corners and alleys or into small parking spaces. In addition, there is an electric range of up to 75 kilometres – the ideal combination for locally emissions-free delivery of packages, fast food or medicines, especially in urban areas.