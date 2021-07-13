Uwe Hochgeschurtz will join Opel as new brand CEO on September 1st

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, who currently holds the position of CEO Renault Germany, Austria and Switzerland, has been named Opel Brand CEO with effect from September 1, 2021, at a time when the unique German brand of Stellantis is expanding its commercial activities, including in China, and entering the electrification era. He will succeed Michael Lohscheller who has decided to pursue a new challenge outside Stellantis.



Uwe Hochgeschurtz will join the Top Executive Team of Stellantis, and will report directly to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. He started his career in the automotive industry in 1990 at Ford, before joining VW in 2001 and Renault in 2004. He studied business administration in Germany (Wuppertal & Cologne), the UK (Birmingham) and France (Paris Dauphine).



“I would like to warmly thank Michael for having established strong sustainable foundations for Opel together with the employees. This impressive turnaround paves the way for the forthcoming worldwide commercial development of the brand. I am convinced that Uwe will successfully drive this new chapter of the Opel brand, thanks to his more than 30 years of automotive commercial experience. I wish Michael all the best for his next career step,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

