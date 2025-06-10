Unique Experience: Opel and new Frontera at Rock am Ring 2025

Fresh ideas for the camping trip: Frontera with roof tent delights festival goers

Rocking and recharging: Fans relax in special Opel Lounge between acts

Defying the weather: Over 90,000 music fans at Germany's largest rock festival

Over the weekend more than 90,000 music fans once again flocked to the Nürburgring for the 40anniversary of! As the exclusive automotive partner of this year's edition, Opel was right in the middle of the action from Friday to Sunday. With the newincluding roof tent, the manufacturer presented the right car for the community and showed that models and accessories can easily cope with adverse weather and circumstances. Under the eyes of Opel representatives such as Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel Germany, and Cristiano Colaiacomo, Marketing Director Germany, the Opel Lounge proved to be a popular hub for relaxation.“Opel at Rock am Ring was an extraordinary experience. While the headliners on the stages captivated the rock fans musically, we electrified the car enthusiasts with the Frontera and our lounge. Our rugged SUV is like the music on these three days: bold and pure. Overall, Rock am Ring provided exactly the right environment for our newcomer, which recently celebrated its dealership debut,” said Patrick Dinger.“We wanted to bring Opel to the young, music and lifestyle-savvy target group, and create real encounters. Due to the proximity to and exchange with the community, we have received direct feedback, which is very important for us. With our commitment to Rock am Ring, we were able to present ourselves authentically in the midst of the festival goers,” added Cristiano Colaiacomo.The Opel Frontera is electrified in every variant, and delights drivers and passengers alike. With its rugged design, plenty of flexible space, numerous practical solutions and a particularly affordable price starting at €23,900 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany), it is already an all-rounder that isand makes every journey enjoyable. And with the clearly visible roof tent, it attracted even more attention at Rock am Ring. Because the Frontera withis the perfect solution for a weekend festival trip for two. This is ensured by a sleeping area in the tent of around 2.10 x 1.2 metres. Access to and exit from the tent is via a ladder attached to the side of the Frontera. And the tent is weatherproof thanks to its durable, weather-resistant outer skin – an overnight alternative that convinced many rock fans and Opel Lounge visitors.In addition, numerous revellers took the opportunity to recharge their ‘batteries’ at the Opel Lounge: On the one hand, they were able to refresh themselves with drinks and relax briefly in deck chairs, and on the other hand, they also recharged the batteries of their smartphones. For this purpose, Opel had set up a practical ‘charging hub’. Last, but not least, Opel also came to the rescue of a lucky few Rock am Ring fans without a ticket. Shortly before the start of the major event, the manufacturer had raffled off festival tickets via Instagram.