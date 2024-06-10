Unique Celebration: “125 Years of Automotive Production at Opel” in Rüsselsheim

- Guests of honour: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of Hesse Boris Rhein support Opel's electrification strategy
- Celebration for everyone: More than 7,000 visitors flock to the Opel headquarters in bright sunshine
- Tradition meets future: Guests admire exhibitions, celebrate public premieres of the new Opel Grandland and Frontera and experience Corsa Rally Electric and co. live
- Available online: Press conference and “Best of” of the open day in the video
Opel CEO Florian Huettl was able to welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Prime Minister of the State of Hesse Boris Rhein as well as Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis Chief Human Resources & Transformation Officer and Opel Supervisory Board Chairman, as guests of honour at the Opel headquarters in the morning. During the official ceremony, Chancellor Scholz and Prime Minister Rhein emphasised how important the success of the automotive industry is for Germany and, in congratulating them on Opel's anniversary, underlined the great importance of Opel's electrification strategy for the future. On this occasion Xavier Chéreau also presented the plans for the “grEEn-campus” project, the new global Opel headquarters and future Stellantis Germany headquarters, which will make a decisive contribution to reducing the carbon footprint of the Rüsselsheim location.
A recording of the ceremony with the Chancellor's speech can be found here.
In keeping with the motto “Forever forward since 1899,” more than 7,000 visitors who travelled to Rüsselsheim were able to experience first-hand how Opel combines automotive tradition with a sustainable future. The manufacturer showed an anniversary exhibition with automotive milestones. To mark its 60th anniversary, the Opel Design Center also opened its doors – with pioneering studies and concept cars from the brand's history. And the new Opel Grandland and the new Opel Frontera made their public debut. And those seeking more thrills, could enjoy co-drives in the Opel Corsa Rally Electric – to name just a few of the highlights from the open day.
Everyone who unfortunately could not attend or who simply wants to review the festival can find the "Best of" video of the anniversary celebrations here.