Unique Celebration: “125 Years of Automotive Production at Opel” in Rüsselsheim

Rüsselsheim. On Saturday, Opel celebratedunder the motto “Forever forward since 1899” and invited the public to the open day in Rüsselsheim. Thousands of Opel fans from near and far took the opportunity to delve deep into the history of the brand with the Blitz and, above all, to gain an insight into how Opel has positioned itself for the electrified automotive future and wants to shape it sustainably. In addition, many visitors used the day to look “behind the scenes” of automobile production.Opel CEO Florian Huettl was able to welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Prime Minister of the State of Hesse Boris Rhein as well as Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares Stellantis Chairman John Elkann and Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis Chief Human Resources & Transformation Officer and Opel Supervisory Board Chairman, as guests of honour at the Opel headquarters in the morning. During the official ceremony, Chancellor Scholz and Prime Minister Rhein emphasised how important the success of the automotive industry is for Germany and, in congratulating them on Opel's anniversary, underlined the great importance of Opel's electrification strategy for the future. On this occasion Xavier Chéreau also presented the plans for the “grEEn-campus” project, the new global Opel headquarters and future Stellantis Germany headquarters, which will make a decisive contribution to reducing the carbon footprint of the Rüsselsheim location.A recording of the ceremony with the Chancellor's speech can be foundIn keeping with the motto “Forever forward since 1899,” more than 7,000 visitors who travelled to Rüsselsheim were able to experience first-hand how Opel combines automotive tradition with a sustainable future. The manufacturer showed an anniversary exhibition with automotive milestones. To mark its 60anniversary, the Opel Design Center also opened its doors – with pioneering studies and concept cars from the brand's history. And the newand the newmade their public debut. And those seeking more thrills, could enjoy co-drives in the– to name just a few of the highlights from the open day.Everyone who unfortunately could not attend or who simply wants to review the festival can find the "Best of" video of the anniversary