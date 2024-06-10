Transformation of the Stellantis Rüsselsheim Site: The “grEEn-campus” project

Sustainable: grEEn-campus directly supports Stellantis’ carbon net zero by 2038 target outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategy

The “grEEn-campus” project is making progress with the groundbreaking ceremony in Rüsselsheim planned for this year. The project at the Opel headquarters makes the location fit to help Stellantis achieve its target of becoming a carbon net zero companyby 2038 and underlines the Company’s commitment to Opel as a German brand in the group. In the next few years, Stellantis will create a sustainable headquarters that is geared to the changing demands of employees in their workplace and reflects the new agile working models. The grEEn-campus, the centrepiece of the future Stellantis Germany and global Opel headquarters, will be modern, efficient, friendly and urban.“The grEEn-campus project in Russelsheim is part of our commitment to corporate social and environmental responsibility at Stellantis. With this project, our approach goes far beyond a place to work: we want to invent what tomorrow's workspaces will be, eco-responsible and fully adapted to our new hybrid and flexible ways of working, on site and remotely. It's an ambitious project, both for the company and for our employees and future generations, contributing to our goal of carbon neutrality,” said Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis Chief Human Resources & Transformation Officer.are located in core countries where Stellantis has a rich history. Rüsselsheim joins facilities in Poissy, France and Mirafiori, Italy in this transformation journey. The “EE” in grEEn-campus represents both Stellantis’ commitment to the Environment and the Employees: energy positive to protect the Environment as well as a mindset of constant education to deliver a great employee Experience.Stellantis is creating ultra-modern and efficient offices and workplaces for employees from administration, design, research & development and sales at the Opel headquarters in the immediate vicinity of the modern production plant. In accordance with Opel’s Greenovation philosophy, the planning is centred around the idea of sustainability. For example, the electricity needs of the office buildings will be covered by photovoltaic systems with around 7,000 panels installed across the roof. Thanks to renewable energy generation, the complex can be operated in a climate-neutral manner; no fossil energy sources are used. The building is air-conditioned using efficient heat pump technology; The green areas will be irrigated with rainwater to reduce water consumption. Greening components also contribute to this and to increasing biodiversity. And of course, a modern charging infrastructure including wall boxes will be set up in accordance with the company’s electromobility strategy. The Rüsselsheim location will thus make a decisive contribution to Stellantis’ goal of becoming a carbon net zero corporation ahead of its competitors.At the same time, the new grEEn-campus will make everyday working life more pleasant. Bright, daylight-filled offices ensure a positive, motivation-increasing working environment. High-quality materials in the interior areas contribute to improving air quality and the well-being of employees. The newly designed office model reflects the hybrid, flexible way of working from home and office days that now exists in many areas. The reduced space helps to maximise synergies, reach colleagues more quickly and thus make decision-making processes more efficient.The attractive landscape park in the middle of the grEEn-campus as well as other modern facilities offer new opportunities for breaks and personal exchange.Stellantis remains on track to achieve its carbon net zero emission target by 2038, with single digit percentage compensation of the remaining emissions. In 2023, Stellantis reduced its absolute global carbon footprint (in CO2-eq) by 12.6% vs 2021 baseline. Corporate Social Responsibility activities are fully embedded throughout, the Company’s long-term strategic plan.