Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1023543

Opel Automobile GmbH Bahnhofsplatz 65423 Rüsselsheim, Deutschland http://de-media.opel.com/de
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Matthias Meyer +49 6142 6921679
Logo der Firma Opel Automobile GmbH

‘The Green Hell’ Beckons: Opel Official Partner at Rock am Ring 2025

(lifePR) (Rüsselsheim, )
  • Electrifying cooperation: Brand with the Blitz exclusive automotive partner at Germany's largest rock festival
  • Made for the community: New, flexible Opel Frontera on site
  • Experience international bands and Opel live: From June 6 to 8 at the Nürburgring
Combined values for Opel Frontera Hybrid with system output of 81 kW (110 hp) according to WLTP1: Fuel consumption 5.2-5.3 l/100 km, CO2 emissions 119-120 g/km; CO2 label: D.

Opel is not only electrifying the masses with its new models - the brand with the Blitz will also do so at the Nürburgring in a few weeks. The Rüsselsheim-based brand has announced that it will be the exclusive automotive partner at Germany's largest rock festival ‘Rock am Ring’. From 6 to 8 June 2025, internationally acclaimed bands from ‘The Prodigy’ to ‘Slipknot’ and ‘Korn’ will over 90,000 fans from Germany and abroad to the festival site in the Eifel. Opel is providing variety and relaxation for visitors with its own presence at a central location – and shows why the new Opel Frontera is the ideal SUV for the community.

"Opel and 'Rock am Ring' is a perfect fit! Bold, pure and electrifying – just like the music during the three days of the festival. The new Opel Frontera, which celebrated its dealer premiere in Germany a few days ago, is the best example of this. We are very pleased to be a partner of this extraordinary rock festival, and we will inspire the visitors," said Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel Germany.

The new Opel Frontera is the focus of Opel's presence at the Ring. And that's exactly where it belongs. Because the SUV, which is electrified in every variant, rocks drivers and passengers alike. With its robust design, plenty of flexible space, numerous practical solutions and a particularly affordable price starting at 23,900 euros (RRP incl. VAT), it is an all-rounder that is ready for the adventures of everyday life and makes every journey pleasant and easy.

Further information on Opel’s activities around Rock am Ring will follow in the coming days.

[1] A vehicle's values not only depend on the vehicle's efficient use of fuel but are also influenced by driving behaviour and other non-technical factors.

   

Website Promotion

Website Promotion
Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.