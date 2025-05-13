‘The Green Hell’ Beckons: Opel Official Partner at Rock am Ring 2025

Electrifying cooperation: Brand with the Blitz exclusive automotive partner at Germany's largest rock festival

Made for the community: New, flexible Opel Frontera on site

Experience international bands and Opel live: From June 6 to 8 at the Nürburgring

Opel is not only electrifying the masses with its new models - the brand with the Blitz will also do so at the Nürburgring in a few weeks. The Rüsselsheim-based brand has announced that it will be the exclusive automotive partner at Germany's largest rock festival ‘Rock am Ring’. From 6 to 8 June 2025, internationally acclaimed bands from ‘The Prodigy’ to ‘Slipknot’ and ‘Korn’ will over 90,000 fans from Germany and abroad to the festival site in the Eifel. Opel is providing variety and relaxation for visitors with its own presence at a central location – and shows why the newis the ideal SUV for the community."Opel and 'Rock am Ring' is a perfect fit! Bold, pure and electrifying – just like the music during the three days of the festival. The new Opel Frontera, which celebrated its dealer premiere in Germany a few days ago, is the best example of this. We are very pleased to be a partner of this extraordinary rock festival, and we will inspire the visitors," said Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel Germany.The new Opel Frontera is the focus of Opel's presence at the Ring. And that's exactly where it belongs. Because the SUV, which is electrified in every variant, rocks drivers and passengers alike. With its robust design, plenty of flexible space, numerous practical solutions and a particularly affordable price starting at 23,900 euros (RRP incl. VAT), it is an all-rounder that islife and makes every journey pleasant and easy.Further information on Opel’s activities around Rock am Ring will follow in the coming days.