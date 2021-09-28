Tailor-Made Original Accessories for New Opel Grandland

- Elegant carrier systems for Grandland roof and rear
- Precisely fitting aluminium running boards, load compartment partition grids and nets
- Customised load compartment covers and mud flaps
- Versatile FlexConnect solutions for the interior
- Charging accessories for Grandland Hybrid variants
Safe and secure: Opel transport and carrier systems
If Grandland drivers want to go on tour with the whole family and sports equipment, even the luggage compartment with a capacity of up to 1,652 litres can reach its limits. Or equipment such as skis or hiking poles simply needs to be transported separately. For these cases, Opel has a selection of versatile transport and carrier systems. With the various Opel roof boxes as well as ski, snowboard and bike carriers from Opel partner Thule, Grandland customers can enjoy extra storage space. The sports equipment can be loaded comfortably, cleanly and, above all, safely. The bike carriers for the tow hook can manage up to two e-bikes.
Easy access to the roof rack systems is provided by the aluminium running boards, which fit snugly underneath the doors between the front and rear wheel arches. With a stainless steel top plate, they are not only resilient, but also become a classy eye-catcher that emphasises the sporty, elegant look of the top SUV. Non-slip rubber studs ensure a firm footing even in wet weather. The mud flaps included in the range, which are available in sets of two for the front and rear, protect the paintwork from mud, stones, grit or snow and at the same time emphasise the SUV look.
If you want to keep your car clean after a hike or bike tour through woods and meadows, there is a practical luggage compartment tray for the new Opel Grandland. The tray with its high, stable edge and anti-slip coating not only protects against dirt and moisture, but also keeps the boot tidy. And with the load compartment partition grille, luggage or even pets travelling with you stay safely in place. The custom-fit partition is attached behind the headrests of the second row of seats. The luggage compartment can also be divided flexibly using the Opel luggage compartment net.
Neat and tidy: FlexConnect interior solutions
In the passenger compartment of the new Grandland, various FlexConnect solutions are available on request to keep things tidy and make the journey more entertaining: These include hooks and coat hangers as well as tablet holders or the folding table. This makes it easy to watch films or do office work in the second row during the journey. The FlexConnect attachments can be fixed to the base carrier, which is mounted on the headrests of the front seats, and removed again with a flick of the wrist.
Opel also has practical charging accessories available for all who like to drive emissions-free in the equally powerful and efficient Grandland plug-in hybrid variants. The offer includes the Mode 3 charging cable and matching storage bag as well as the Universal Charger with three adapters in the set:
- CEE-16 plug (3-phase) for industrial sockets (AC)
- Type EF plug for household sockets
- Type 2 plug for public charging stations
Other stylish and practical accessories for the new Opel Grandland and many other models with the Blitz are available to order online or from local Opel dealers.