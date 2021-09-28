Tailor-Made Original Accessories for New Opel Grandland

Elegant carrier systems for Grandland roof and rear

Precisely fitting aluminium running boards, load compartment partition grids and nets

Customised load compartment covers and mud flaps

Versatile FlexConnect solutions for the interior

Charging accessories for Grandland Hybrid variants

CEE-16 plug (3-phase) for industrial sockets (AC)

Type EF plug for household sockets

Type 2 plug for public charging stations

Bold and pure design with the characteristic Opel Vizor at the front, plus top technologies and an interior that is as modern as it is comfortable, including a digital Pure Panel cockpit – these are the hallmarks of the new. The numerous Opel Original accessories with which customers can further enhance the brand's flagship SUV are just as elegant and extremely practical. Tailor-made accessories and selected products from market-leading partner companies make the new Grandland even more individual and versatile. The selection includes transport and carrier systems, comfort and safety equipment as well as other styling elements. And with the modern Opel charging accessories,drivers are also equipped for all situations.If Grandland drivers want to go on tour with the whole family and sports equipment, even the luggage compartment with a capacity of up to 1,652 litres can reach its limits. Or equipment such as skis or hiking poles simply needs to be transported separately. For these cases, Opel has a selection of versatile transport and carrier systems. With the variousas well asandfrom Opel partner Thule, Grandland customers can enjoy extra storage space. The sports equipment can be loaded comfortably, cleanly and, above all, safely. The bike carriers for the tow hook can manage up to two e-bikes.Easy access to the roof rack systems is provided by the, which fit snugly underneath the doors between the front and rear wheel arches. With a stainless steel top plate, they are not only resilient, but also become a classy eye-catcher that emphasises the sporty, elegant look of the top SUV. Non-slip rubber studs ensure a firm footing even in wet weather. Theincluded in the range, which are available in sets of two for the front and rear, protect the paintwork from mud, stones, grit or snow and at the same time emphasise the SUV look.If you want to keep your car clean after a hike or bike tour through woods and meadows, there is a practicalfor the new Opel Grandland. The tray with its high, stable edge and anti-slip coating not only protects against dirt and moisture, but also keeps the boot tidy. And with the, luggage or even pets travelling with you stay safely in place. The custom-fit partition is attached behind the headrests of the second row of seats. The luggage compartment can also be divided flexibly using theIn the passenger compartment of the new Grandland, variousare available on request to keep things tidy and make the journey more entertaining: These include hooks and coat hangers as well as tablet holders or the folding table. This makes it easy to watch films or do office work in the second row during the journey. The FlexConnect attachments can be fixed to the base carrier, which is mounted on the headrests of the front seats, and removed again with a flick of the wrist.Opel also has practical charging accessories available for all who like to drive emissions-free in the equally powerful and efficient Grandland plug-in hybrid variants. The offer includes theand matchingas well as thewith three adapters in the set:Grandland Hybrid drivers are thus well prepared for all charging requirements, even when travelling.Other stylish and practical accessories for the new Opel Grandland and many other models with the Blitz are available to order online or from local Opel dealers.