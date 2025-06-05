Sunny Side up: The Panoramic Roofs of Opel Grandland and Co

New top SUV: Opel Grandland with numerous comfort features including the electric sliding glass sunroof

Airy feeling: Also available in Opel Astra, Astra Sports Tourer, Zafira Electric and Combo Electric

Young, innovative, extraordinary: New Opel Rocks with glass roof as standard

Theisin every respect: Opel's state-of-the-art SUV inspires with its bold and pure design, is available in a choice of three electrified drivetrains and offers space aplenty. To further enhance the spaciousness of the comfortable interior, Grandland occupants can also enjoy the optional electric sliding panoramic glass sunroof.However, the particularly airy feeling of space is not only available for the brand's top-of-the-line model. The compact class bestsellersand, theand theMPVs also provide an unobstructed view upwards. And even the smallest member in the Opel portfolio – the new– has something special to offer. It not only gives young people from the age of 15in Germany access to individual mobility, but also ensures that they can enjoy the sun and their freedom thanks to its glass roof.For many families, it will soon be time to pack their bags and go on summer vacation. This is especially enjoyable in the spacious and comfortable Opel Grandland. The top-of-the-range SUV ‘made in Germany’, which comes with features such as standard, the practical Pixel Box or the, can carry either five people or up to 1,645 litres of luggage.To make the journey even more interesting and pleasant for everyone on board, Opel offers a special option with the electric sliding panoramic glass sunroof. With the roof, all passengers can enjoy the view of the stars in the dark as well as the ambient lighting on the headliner, and during the day the entire interior is flooded with light. The two-part glass construction extends over the heads of the passengers in the second row. And if the sun is shining too brightly into the car from above, the electric sun shade provides a pleasantly shady interior.An equally light and airy atmosphere is created by the optionally available panoramic roofs in other Opel passenger car models. For example, the compact class bestsellers Astra and Astra Sports Tourer can also be transformed into mobile vantage points thanks to the electric panoramic glass sunroof. The same applies to the Opel Zafira Electric MPV: Whether as a comfortable VIP shuttle or family van – if the Zafira Electric has a panoramic glass roof with two separate (and if necessary coverable) windows, every journey becomes a unique experience. The option is also practical. In the GS Design package, the panoramic glass roof can be ordered in conjunction with the rear window that can be opened separately.Emotion and a sense of space combined with practical benefits are also very important in the Opel Combo Electric. The 4.41-metre-long version already has plenty of space for up to five people including luggage. In addition, features such as the separately hinged window in the tailgate make it easier to access the cargo area. And here, too, passengers can take an extraordinary look at their surroundings thanks to the panoramic roof with electrically activated sun protection. As is typical for Combo, however, the panoramic roof has other advantages in store: It has a central roof gallery that can be used in a variety of ways. The current generation of vehicles offers up to 186 litres of additional capacity for everyday necessities thanks to 27 storage options in the passenger compartment and the roof gallery.Young, innovative and locally emissions-free: With the Opel Rocks, young people from the age of 15(in Germany) can enjoy independent, individual electromobility in a relaxed manner – and now even more stylishly than before. Like all other Opel models, the small Rocks comes with the characteristic Opel Vizor and is focused on the essentials with its clear design, both outside and inside – almost. The particularly manoeuvrable two-seater also has an unusual surprise in store for a vehicle in this class: The standard panoramic roof. As with its larger Opel siblings, this creates a light, pleasant atmosphere in the quadricycle. The panoramic roof is made of tempered safety glass, as are the side and the rear window, thus increasing safety.