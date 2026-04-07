Successful First Quarter of 2026 for Opel: New Registrations and Market Share Increase Significantly

Strong growth: Passenger car registrations up by 39 per cent in the first quarter compared to the same period of last year, passenger car market share increases to 4.8 per cent

Accelerating the mobility transition: Momentum particularly high in electric vehicles

Convincing SUV models: Opel Grandland, Frontera and Mokka in high demand

Opel is one of the big winners on the German car market in the first quarter of 2026: After a transitional year in 2025 with several important model launches, the brand with the Blitz recorded almost 33,600 new passenger car registrations from January to March – 39 per cent more than in the same period of last year. The passenger car market share was up by 1.2 percentage points to 4.8 per cent compared to the same period of 2025.According to the official figures from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), 13,700 Opel passenger cars were newly registered in March – 43 per cent more than in the same month of last year. The market share increased from 3.8 per cent in 2025 to 4.7 per cent. Not only did the registration figures of the bestselling– Germany's most popular small car for more than five years in a row – rise by another 25 per cent. The SUV modelsandalso grew by double digits. The especially family-friendly and affordableonly hit dealerships in May 2025 and has also become a bestseller.According to preliminary internal figures, the share of new Opel battery-electric passenger car registrations in the important German home market in the first quarter was at almost 21 per cent, a considerable increase on the same period of 2025. At the same time, Opel increased its BEV (battery electric vehicle) market share by 1.5 percentage points to 4.3 per cent in the same period.This positive development underlines the attractiveness of the Opel portfolio. "Our young SUV portfolio with the Mokka, the Frontera and the Grandland made in Eisenach is very popular with our customers, and the demand for these models is rising steadily," said Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel Germany. "The– designed, engineered and built at Opel’s headquarters in Rüsselsheim – is now in the showrooms and will ensure further growth for us. And according to figures from the KBA, the best-selling Corsa remains the most popular small car in Germany. Overall, we have set the course for a very successful year 2026 for Opel in Germany."