Stellantis Reaffirms Commitment to Opel and Germany

Stellantis Chairman John Elkann und Xavier Chéreau, Stellantis Chief Human Resources & Heritage and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Opel Automobile GmbH, visited the premises in Rüsselsheim and reaffirmed their support and commitment for the long-term future of the site. Together with Florian Huettl, Opel CEO and Stellantis Germany Managing Director, they visited yesterday the production plant, where the best-sellingin all drive variants and the DS4 from its sister brand DS Automobiles are manufactured. They also received an insight into Opel’s future model portfolio in the Design Centre. Furthermore, they took time to talk to employees and social partners.“Opel and Germany are very important to Stellantis. At a time of deep industrial transformation, I was happy to take the opportunity of this visit in Rüsselsheim to reaffirm our commitment to Stellantis’ German operations and to our high-quality dialog with our key partners and stakeholders, in particular IG Metall. This cooperative approach will bring sustainable opportunities to all in Germany, a first example of which is the construction of the grEEn-campus in Rüsselsheim,” said Stellantis Chairman John Elkann.“The speed with which our German plants have transformed into efficient, state-of-the-art production sites is impressive. Of course, we must not let up on continuously increasing our competitiveness and quality in production and customer service. I would like to thank IG Metall and our works council for the constructive and trustful collaboration,” added Opel Supervisory Board Chairman Xavier Chéreau.“Rüsselsheim not only stands for 125 years of automotive production, but also for innovation and progress. We look forward to the future with confidence, we will continue to play a pioneering role in the transformation of the automotive industry and surprise our customers with our exciting models. Opel is the first German manufacturer to offer a battery-electric variant of every model, without exception. With our employees and all partners, we are implementing our strategy with full conviction and concentration,” said Florian Huettl, Opel CEO and Stellantis Germany Managing Director. “With our extensive Stellantis brand portfolio, we have a strong market position; we are number two on the German market in total and number one in the German light commercial vehicle business. We will further develop the entire organisation together and focus on collaborative partnerships – inside and outside the company. We are one team for Stellantis in Germany. We have a strong dealer network as well as successful brands and models like the Opel Astra, Peugeot E-3008, Citroën ë-C3 and Fiat 500e.”Just a few weeks before a crucial year for the entire automotive industry in connection with the stricter COfleet limits, Stellantis rejoined the European Automotive Association ACEA. “We intend to engage constructively with all stakeholders, from our union and commercial partners to political leaders, to identify a common path towards a strong future for our industry. Our strategy and commitment to electrification remain unchanged,” emphasised John Elkann. The Stellantis Chairman shared his views with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in recent conversations.During the visit to the Adam Opel Haus, Elkann and Chéreau also received an update on the progress of the grEEn-campus project, the future Stellantis Germany headquarters and the new global Opel headquarters on Mainzer Straße in Rüsselsheim. The new modern, efficient and urban company headquarters will make a decisive contribution to reducing the carbon footprint of the Rüsselsheim location.