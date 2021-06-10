Start in Stemwede: Opening Round of ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup

.

• World's first electric rally one-make cup starts at Rally Stemweder Berg

• Double DTM Champion Timo Scheider makes his rally debut in the Corsa-e Rally

• Actor Roman Knižka and model Ashley as co-drivers in VIP Corsa



The long-awaited starting signal for the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup will be given next weekend. The venue for the opening round of the world's first electric rally one-make cup is the ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg around Lübbecke on the border between North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony. Thirteen teams from five nations will be present with their Opel Corsa-e Rally at the start of the 2021 German Rally Championship.



The guest start of double DTM champion Timo Scheider will also generate special interest. “Learn a lot, bring the Corsa-e Rally to the finish in one piece, don't embarrass myself and have a lot of fun,” the 42-year-old outlines his personal goals for the first rally of his successful career. Experienced co-driver Tobias Braun will ensure that the current World Rallycross Championship driver is always aware of the upcoming challenges on and off the special stages.



Another Corsa-e Rally will tackle the special stages ahead of the actual field of participants in the ADAC Rally Stemweder Berg, and this with changing co-drivers. During the first two special stages on Friday, podcasters Max and Jakob will occupy the “hot seat” of the 100 kW/136 hp electric car, and the following day, pilot and Opel Motorsport development driver Volker Strycek is looking forward to two more well-known passengers.



Actor and Opel fan Roman Knižka will experience the rally in Stemwede just as closely as model Ashley. The 23-year-old from Munich won the coveted Opel job in this year's 16th season of "Germany's Next Top Model" at a photo shoot with the Mokka.



The starting signal for the Corsa-e Rally teams will be given on Friday evening at 17:01. There are eight special stages in total, unfortunately without spectators, due to the pandemic. The ADAC Opel e Rally Cup 2021 consists of seven rounds with the international highlight on the last weekend of August at the Barum Czech Rally Zlín, the Czech round of the FIA European Rally Championship.

