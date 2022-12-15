Rebecca Reinermann Assigned Responsibility for Marketing of Opel/Vauxhall

Rebecca Reinermann has been assigned the responsibility of leading Opel/Vauxhall marketing activities as of January 1, 2023. Reinermann currently holds the position of Area Operations Manager for Fiat & Abarth in Germany, Austria and Poland. She will succeed Patrick Fourniol who will be responsible for Brand Marketing Communications for Stellantis in Europe.



“I am very much looking forward to working with Rebecca who is a marketing and brand expert with a proven track record of developing and implementing automotive brand and product strategies. Together we will continue down our successful route of providing affordable, electrified mobility while driving profitability along with further profiling and emotionalising the Opel and Vauxhall brands,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl. “We thank Patrick Fourniol for all his contributions such as the conception and roll-out of our new positioning and brand values Detox, Modern German and Greenovation and wish him all the best for his new assignment,” Huettl added.



Rebecca Reinermann has been in her current position since May 2021 and can draw on the experience from a career spanning more than 15 years in the automotive industry. Prior to her current assignment, she held positions at FCA, Hyundai and Toyota – both in regional European HQs and national sales organisations. With assignments in brand and product development, communications and customer experience, she held predominantly marketing but also commercial roles – ranging from strategy to hands-on implementation. Rebecca Reinermann graduated in European Business Studies and International Marketing Strategy at the University of Lincoln and has a wide international background.



Patrick Fourniol was responsible for Opel/Vauxhall Brand Marketing & Strategy since April 2020, having joined Opel from British sister brand Vauxhall. Fourniol has extensive experience in the automotive industry having previously held management positions at Toyota, Renault and VW.