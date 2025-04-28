Ready for Daily Adventures: The Launch Campaign for the New Opel Frontera

From comic book to reality: In cooperation with creative agency Jung von Matt, the affordable family SUV stars as a convincing everyday hero

Spacious, simple, fun: Fresh campaign shows the strengths of the Opel Frontera

Pan-European 360-degree campaign: Frontera can be seen on all channels from today

Rüsselsheim. The newis the perfect family SUV but has been made different. This is made unmistakably clear by the pan-European 360-degree campaign, which starts as a cross-media campaign in Germany today. Because while many modern cars are becoming ever more complicated and expensive, the Frontera offers exactly what most customers really need: It has space aplenty, focusses on the essentials, is intuitive to use and, above all, it is affordable. In short: Opel's family-friendly, electrified SUV is ready for. In cooperation with the creative agency Jung von Matt, Opel shows in an entertaining, tongue-in-cheek way that the Frontera is much more than a comic book star: it is an everyday hero that customers can count on.“The new Opel Frontera is the everyday superhero families have been looking for. With its rugged design, lots of space, electrified powertrains, and available at an approachable price it is a car designed to take on your daily life adventures. Teaming up with our creative agency, Jung von Matt, we show off its superpowers in a bold new way. The result? The Frontera as the heroic lead in its own story – fresh and unexpected and straight to the customer benefits of our latest launch. We believe this will position our new Frontera in its target market and continue to build on our brand tone of voice, that people clearly now link to Opel,” said Rebecca Reinermann, Vice President Marketing Opel and Vauxhall.The centrepiece of the Frontera campaign, which can be seen across multiple channels from today, is a 90-second: A young father enters a small toy and comic shop. His gaze falls on a magical comic book. On the cover: the new Frontera. And the comic comes to life. In short sequences and from picture to picture, the Frontera shows what it can do. The father's thoughts become audible: “So much space. That looks easy. That charged fast. Great lights. Room for seven. Amazing seats – wow!” With its playful comic book style, the short film positions the Frontera as the ultimate superhero – ready for everything that everyday life throws at families in terms of mobility needs.The Opel Frontera’s true superpower is its focus on the essentials in every detail. This starts with the clear, robust appearance and continues in the airy, flexible interior. It shines with solutions that are as clever as they are convenient. The Frontera offers up to around 1,600 litres of boot space. With the patented Intelli-Seat feature for driver and front passenger, Opel is once again making seat innovations affordable for a wide range of customers. In addition, the infotainment and other systems of the Frontera – unlike many new passenger cars – can be operated easily and intuitively. For example, the entry-level Frontera Hybrid, which is available from €23,900 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany), comes with the smartphone station as standard enabling occupants to use their own mobile device as an infotainment source.Elsewhere, every Frontera is electrified, making it highly efficient and at the same time suitable for everyday use. For example, the fully-electric Frontera Electric with an output of 83 kW (113 hp) and a 44 kWh battery (usable capacity) can cover distances of up to 305 kilometres (according to WLTP) between charging stops. To recharge to 80 percent of the battery capacity, a break of just 26 minutes at a 100 kW DC fast charging station is necessary. And with the ‘Long Range’ version that will follow, up to around 400 kilometres (provisional range, according to WLTP) will be possible in the future before the electric car needs recharging.All this shows that the Frontera is a true everyday hero. An additional claim or slogan is not needed for the campaign, which is why those responsible deliberately refrained from using it. With the Frontera, the name says it all. It stands for the new kind of focussed mobility, for freedom and reliability. This central message is conveyed by the advertising measures of the new Frontera campaign that can now be seen – from TV, cinema and radio spots to digital and social media presences to print ads and large-scale out-of-home posters.With its extraordinary graphic implementation in comic style, the new Frontera campaign also continues the fresh and unconventional tonality of award-winning marketing campaigns such asandwith which Opel and Jung von Matt have already successfully positioned the bestsellingsmall car and the new top-of-the-lineSUV.