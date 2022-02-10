Ramp up of New Opel Astra Production in Rüsselsheim

New Astra is the cornerstone of Opel’s ongoing electrification strategy in 2022

Newcomer makes clear statement with technologies it brings to the compact class

Therolls off the assembly line at the Rüsselsheim plant. Today, Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz welcomed Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier, Hesse’s Economics Minister Tarek Al-Wazir and Rüsselsheim’s Lord Mayor Udo Bausch to the Rüsselsheim plant to witness the ramp up of production of the new Opel Astra. To date, around 500 new Opel Astra have already been produced. In the coming months, the new generation of the Opel Astra will be the cornerstone of the Rüsselsheim-based brand’s electrification offensive. The newwill arrive at customers in the spring – and will be available as aright from the start. In 2023, the purely battery-electric Astra-e will complete the range.“The new Astra has been developed with love and dedication down to the smallest detail. It was also the first car I presented when I took over as Opel CEO and I obviously have a special connection with this compact class bestseller,” said Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz. “Designed, engineered and now produced at our traditional headquarters in Rüsselsheim, this newcomer will provide us with additional momentum. I am already looking forward to seeing the new Astra at dealerships and in the hands of our customers in spring.”“Opel is at home here in Hesse. For many generations now, Opel has not only been driven here, the people also continue to produce and develop the brand. The headquarters in Rüsselsheim are an important employer in the entire region. So it is particularly gratifying that the new Astra is rolling off the assembly line here in Rüsselsheim. With this, the company reinforces its commitment to secure the site. Hesse is also doing its part to ensure that the carmaker has good framework conditions for production, development and research. The automotive industry is currently undergoing a structural transformation. The State Government of Hesse will continue to support Opel in mastering this challenge. With today's start of production and the conversion to electric mobility planned in 2028, the company demonstrates: It has its sights firmly set on the future,” said Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier and Economics Minister Tarek Al-Wazir.“The increased competitiveness of the Rüsselsheim plant has ensured that this exciting model can be produced here,” said Ralph Wangemann, Managing Director Human Resources and Labour Director. “This investment will allow work in two shifts and the skills, dedication and commitment of the employees will play a major part in the future success of our new Astra.”“The team handled the numerous pandemic-related restrictions excellently. We are extremely proud to be the new home of the Astra – a state-of-the-art compact class bestseller in outstanding quality,” said Plant Manager Michael Lewald.The new Opel Astra is a design statement for the brand. Dynamic as never before, with sheer, taut surfaces, detoxed of superfluous elements and with the new brand face – the Opel Vizor. The newcomer also makes a clear statement with the technologies and assistance systems it brings to the compact class. Innovations that customers are otherwise only familiar with from vehicles in higher segments. One highlight of the extensive portfolio is the latest version of the adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux LEDPixel light. The system comes directly from the Opel flagshipsand, and with 168 LED elements, is a leader in the compact and midsize class.A leap in time has taken place in the interior of the new generation Astra. With the fully digital Pure Panel, analogue instruments are consigned to history. Instead, the new human-machine-interface (HMI) with fresh, modern graphics offers customers a pure, more intuitive experience. Operation is via an extra-wide touchscreen. In addition, important settings such as climate control can still be selected directly via just a few switches. Never before has an Opel been so intuitive and easy to operate as the new Astra.The outstanding seating comfort in the new compact class model is also typical of Opel. The front seats, developed in-house, are AGR-certified (Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V.) with exemplary ergonomics, especially on long journeys. The driver is supported by optional state-of-the-art assistance systems ranging from the head-up display to the 360-degree view called Intelli-Vision.