Ralph Wangemann Reappointed Managing Director Human Resources and Labour Director

Ralph Wangemann has been reappointed Managing Director Human Resources and Labour Director of Opel Automobile GmbH for a further three years by the Supervisory Board of the company. The decision was taken by the Board during its meeting on Thursday.



“We would like to thank Ralph for his outstanding contribution over the last years. We strongly believe that he remains the ideal person to lead Opel as Managing Director Human Resources and Labour Director during the challenges posed by the transformation in the automotive industry,” said Xavier Chéreau, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Opel Automobile GmbH and Chief Human Resources & Transformation Officer at Stellantis.



“I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its ongoing support and trust. I look forward to continuing to play an important part in creating a sustainable future for Opel brand,” said Wangemann.



53-year-old Wangemann has been Managing Director Human Resources and Labour Director of Opel Automobile GmbH since January 2019. He started his career with General Motors / Opel in 1998 when he joined the company as personnel officer for the Aftersales division. He went on to hold various management positions within HR in Germany and Austria. Prior to his current role, he was the Deputy Head of HR Opel/Vauxhall / HR Director Germany and Labour Relations.