Pure Outdoor Experience: The new Opel Frontera with Roof Tent

The everyday hero for weekend camping: Car roof tent with space for up to two people

Practical, simple, durable: Compact format, quick assembly and dismantling, weather-resistant fabric

Ready for the adventures of everyday life: Roof tent perfectly matches rugged design of the Opel Frontera

Only a few days after celebrating its debut at German dealerships, the newis showing that it is a real all-rounder with its rugged design, outstanding spaciousness and, above all, exemplary value for money. Now the Frontera is proving that it is also an everyday hero for outdoor fans thanks to the practical and stylish, which is available for the Opel accessories store. With the tent, camping lovers and all those who want to be even freer on their short trips will be able to go on tour in the future and discover new destinations without having to look for a hotel.“Our new Opel Frontera stands for automotive freedom for everyone. This is evidenced by its pure, rugged design as well as clever solutions and space for up to seven in the interior. The Thule Foothill car roof tent fits this character perfectly. It opens up new possibilities for Frontera customers to use their SUV for overnight stays. And of course, it is fully in line with the typical Frontera style: simple, practical and at the same time unmistakable,” said Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel Germany.Whether in everyday life or for travel – the Opel Frontera, electrified in each variant, makes every journey more pleasant with its diverse qualities from the patented Intelli-Seats to clever solutions such as the smartphone station or flexible straps for tablets and the like. In addition, with variable load capacities of up to around 1,600 litres, there is plenty of space for luggage and leisure equipment. But for all those who want to spend the night at the campsite or experience pure nature, Opel offers a very special option: With the optional roof rails, the Frontera can shoulder a stationary roof load of up to 240 kilogrammes. Thus, the 4.38-meter-long SUV comes with the ideal prerequisites for a weekend trip or for staying at an open-air festival lasting several daysin a roof tent.Customers can now order the right nighttime retreat with the Thule Foothill car roof tent directly online in the. The agave green tent is suitable as a practical travel companion in every respect. This starts with transport: When folded, it is only 61 centimetres wide and thus half the size of most roof tents on the market. This leaves space on the Frontera roof to take other leisure and sports equipment such as bicycles or kayaks. In addition, the tent rises only 24 centimetres above the roof rack when folded.Advantage number two: Despite its compact travel size, the Thule Foothill car roof tent offers just as much interior space as a classic two-person tent. Outdoor lovers can relax in pairs on a sleeping area of 2.13 x 1.19 metres – or admire nature and the starry night sky through the flynet-protected windows. Setting up – even for one person – is easy and quick: Simply unfold the tent on the Frontera roof and insert the telescopic poles. Access to and exit from the tent is via a ladder attached to the side of the Frontera.Advantage number three: Since the weather does not always play along, the main tent fabric is made of weather-resistant, durable material and can withstand harsh conditions. In addition, the fabric is breathable to reduce the possible accumulation of condensation and make staying in the tent more comfortable even in damp weather. The Thule Foothill car roof tent is available for €2,446.52, the matchingare available for €298.12 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany).