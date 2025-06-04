Practical, Rugged, Versatile: Accessories for the New Opel Frontera

Transport solutions: Custom-fit roof boxes, bike racks and more

For the camping trip: Durable roof tent for up to two people

Safe, clean, tidy: Child seats, transport bags, boot liners

For Frontera fans: Suitcases, model cars and more in the Opel Lifestyle Shop

Rüsselsheim. The newnot only impresses with its rugged design, electrified powertrains, affordability and clever solutions. The family-friendly SUV, which recently celebrated its dealership debut in Germany, also offers plenty of space for parents, children, pets and luggage – and the newcomer becomes even more versatile thanks to theavailable for the everyday hero.The selection ranges from a wide variety of roof boxes to bicycle and other load carriers to the right roof tent. Mats and retaining nets ensure a tidy, clean interior, and sun protectors reduce overly bright sunlight in summer. All these make the journey to the north or south more relaxing. And for an ever more intense Frontera experience, the Opel Lifestyle Shop has its ownwith attractive accessories.The rugged design of the Opel Frontera already shows that the spacious SUV is– including a holiday trip. With the rear seats up, the Frontera offers space for five people and up to 460 litres of cargo volume; if the seats are folded down, the capacity increases to up to around 1,600 litres. In addition, the Frontera Hybrid can be ordered as a seven-seater. And all those who need even more space for travel bags, leisure equipment and the like, can look to the suitable solutions proposed by Opel.In the Opel accessories store, Frontera customers can findin different sizes. They offer capacities of 300 to 500 litres – and thus plenty of space for additional luggage. One thing all roof boxes have in common: With their modern design, they harmoniously adapt to the lines of the Frontera and contribute to efficient fuel and energy consumption with their aerodynamic profiles.For active holidays, Frontera drivers can also equip their SUV with bike racks – at the rear or on the roof, depending on their preference. Theholds a bicycle weighing up to 20 kilogrammes, and at the rear, bicycle racks fororbikes can be mounted on the trailer hitch. Easy access to the luggage compartment is guaranteed, as the rear carriers have a folding mechanism via foot pedal. And to avoid having to lift the bike onto the carrier in the first place, there is the. The bike can be pushed up onto the rear carrier via a rail or rolled down when it arrives at its destination.Outdoor adventurers will also find a special highlight in Opel's range of accessories for the Frontera: the. With a sleeping area of around 2.10 x 1.2 metres, it offers space for up to two people and is easy to assemble and dismantle. Access to and exit from the tent is via a ladder attached to the side of the Frontera. And since the weather does not always play along, the main tent fabric is made of weather-resistant, durable material and can withstand harsh conditions. Equipped in this way, the new Frontera becomes an all-round practical companion for camping trips.To ensure that children travel safely in the Opel Frontera, various child seats developed according to the latest standards are available for offspring weighing between 9 and 36 kilogrammes. Equally clever and safe is thefor four-legged family members. Thanks to the soft, easy-to-clean floor mat, small animals can enjoy the drive in comfort. And if the four-legged friend is a little bigger, it can be accommodated in its dog transport box in the boot, which can be separated from the passenger compartment with a barrier mounted above the rear seat backrest. This increases safety for humans and animals alike. Other transport solutions such as a reversible cargo boot liner or flexible boot nets ensure order and cleanliness.In addition, Opel offers numerous charging solutions for the battery-electricincluding a. In this way, the locally emissions-free family-friendly SUV can be recharged at almost any charging point, which makes cross-border travel even more relaxed.Real Frontera fans can make a statement with the attractivefrom the. Items such as the high-qualityas well as the multifunctional, which combines numerous helpers from wrenches to bottle openers in its striking look, or thewith its many motifs grab attention thanks to the characteristic black and orange highlights. And enthusiasts and collectors can look forward to the Frontera as a detailed 1:43 model car – optionally in the coloursor