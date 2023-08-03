Pioneering Electric Rally Car as Art Car with a Statement: The Opel Corsa Rally Electric Designed by Elisa Klinkenberg

Berlin-based artist designs electric rally car

Theis the star of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe”, the world’s first electric one-make rally cup. Opel and the all-electric Corsa rally car therefore play a pioneering role in international rallying and impress with the innovative spirit combined with sporty acceleration and performance. The Opel Corsa Electric’s image as a successful, locally emissions-free competition machine has now received further impetus from the established artist. She has transformed the Opel Corsa Rally Electric into an eye-catching “Art Car”, a mobile canvas for artistic expression with a statement, as can be seen in theshowing its creation.Rebecca Reinermann, Vice President Marketing Opel/Vauxhall: “Motorsport and art were previously very male dominated. But for us, diversity in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup is key. Future-oriented motorsport is not only electric, but also more diverse. And with the Corsa Rally Electric designed by Elisa Klinkenberg we are emphasising that Opel is more electric, dynamic and diverse – and therefore more progressive – than ever, even well beyond motorsport.”Driven purely by electricity, the Opel Corsa Rally Electric is breaking with convention in rallying. The three all-female teams vying for glory with their male rivals in this season’s Cup are also making a clear statement. The same goes for Elisa Klinkenberg. The artist, author and creator was a professional athlete herself until 2011 and now combines both in her paintings. The innovative concept of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup is a prime example of how to successfully link promotion of young talents and electric motorsport for more sustainability. This makes Klinkenberg the ideal messenger to show, together with Opel, how motorsport, art, equality and lifestyle fit together – and how this combination can inspire new, young and female target groups in particular.Elisa Klinkenberg: “I liked the idea of bringing my art to a car and turning it into a canvas with a clear message. The Corsa Rally Electric is a car driven in rallies by women and proves that we can achieve a lot together! Executing this statement artistically on the car was an exciting challenge.”In the colours green, white, pink and red, the unconventional “Art Car” brings a fresh spirit to the field of electric Corsa rally cars. The word “E[M]POWER!”, in white letters on the black roof, stands not only for the power of electricity, which drives all the Cup cars, but also for the power of the female teams. For further emphasis, the artist has painted on the side of the car the confident message: “We drive our way. We are leaders. We drive with confidence. We drive with tailwind. Because we are many and we are loud. It’s time for a FEMALE DRIVE.”Together with Elisa Klinkenberg, Opel is demonstrating that “Modern German” – as a core pillar of the brand – is being filled with life. In addition, the Corsa Rally Electric “Art Car” is the start of a wide social media campaign. Users will soon learn more via the Instagram and social media channels of Opel and Elisa Klinkenberg.