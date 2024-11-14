Perfect for Winter Getaways

Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe: Driving pleasure with outstanding control and stability thanks to Frequency Selective Damping technology

Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric: Up to 418 kilometres (WLTP 1 ) between charges, wide selection of charging accessories including Universal Charger

Spacious all-electric estate: Up to 1,553 litres of loading volume, pass-through for skis, carrier systems for roof and tailgate

Award winning: Astra Sports Tourer Electric wins ‘EV Car of the Year’ award in Finland

Rüsselsheim. With the colder months coming it is high time to have the winter tyres fitted and to refill the windscreen antifreeze. Already, drivers across Europe have to expect nighttime ground frost and the first snow is falling in higher regions. With the Astra and the Astra Sports Tourer, Opel has the right electrified models available for winter holidays as well as for everyday life during the cold season. They offer long-lasting, resource-saving driving pleasure and are ideally equipped for challenging conditions on roads covered in snow, ice and mud.The top dynamic models in the Opel portfolio, theand the, promise pure driving pleasure with maximum directional stability. After all, GSe stands for “Grand Sport electric” – and the high-performance Astra variants convincingly live up to this claim. Electrified, with 165 kW (225 hp) system output and 360 Newton metres of torque and equipped with a special chassis including Frequency Selective Damping technology, the two plug-in hybrids offer strong performance.The Frequency Selective Damping technology of the dampers installed in the GSe models enables different damping characteristics depending on the situation, road conditions and driving style for comfortable gliding at high frequencies – i.e. with short- impacts such as on cobblestones – as well as more direct road contact at low frequencies for a sporty, ambitious driving style. The Astra GSe and Astra Sports Tourer GSe react even more immediately and directly to any command from the driver and, as is typical for Opel, remain stable when braking, in corners and at high speeds on the Autobahn. And with the lowered chassis and the resulting lower centre of gravity of the vehicle, the GSe variants of the two compact class bestsellers have a particularly firm grip on the road. This means they remain reliably stable and on track even in wintry road conditions. With this unique combination, drivers and passengers of the GSe models from Opel can travel sportily and dynamically, but also responsibly and, above all, safely – especially on ice and snow.Those who are planning their next winter holiday and are looking for sufficient space for luggage as well as a locally emissions-free ride need look no further than the. The fully electric estate offers up to 1,553 litres of boot space with the rear seats folded down. This means that not only numerous suitcases, but also potential four-legged friends can travel comfortably and safely in a voluminous transport box. And with passengers in the second row, up to 516 litres can still be stowed in the trunk. There is even room for skis on board - this is ensured by the intelligent pass-through option in the rear centre armrest. The cargo compartment tray, which can be used on both sides, is also a practical accessory for active holidays. Dirty ski boots, wet sports equipment and much more can be stored here meaning that the boot stays clean. The space-saving underfloor positioning of the battery ensures, on the one hand, plenty of space and a pleasant journey in the passenger cabin and, on the other hand, a low centre of gravity for the vehicle and thus also ensures solid road holding.Equipped in this way, driving into the mountains with the Astra Sports Tourer Electric is no problem. The locally emissions-free estate is also completely suitable for long distances. Its electric motor delivers 115 kW (156 hp) and a powerful 270 Newton metres of maximum torque. Thanks to the 54 kWh lithium-ion battery, the compact class estate can travel up to 411 kilometres (418 kilometres in the5-door) between charges (WLTP). Even when the battery-electric everyday and travel companion needs to be recharged, only a short stop is necessary. The electric vehicle can be charged to 80 percent of the battery capacity in around 30 minutes at a 100 kW direct current fast charging station. The winter credentials of the electric estate were recently recognised by the Association of Electrical Engineering in Finland. The jury consisting of experts in the fields of electric vehicles and electrical engineering named the Astra Sports Tourer Electric ‘EV Car of the Year’. The jury praised the low consumption along with the great practicality, reasonable price and low road noise.Elsewhere, Opel has practical charging accessories available, including the Universal Charger to make charging even simpler. There are also many other tailor-made Opel original accessories with which the battery-electric Astra (just like many other models with the Blitz) can be upgraded, making it even more individual and flexible. The offering ranges from practical transport and carrier systems to flexible comfort solutions and safety equipment for snow and ice.