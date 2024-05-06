Perfect Everyday Camper and Motorhome: Opel Zafira as Crosscamp Urban Camper Full and Crosscamp Urban Camper Lite

For an enjoyable camping experience: Swivelling front seats and sleeping space for four including rising roof

Crosscamp Full: Fully equipped with fitted cupboards and kitchenette

Crosscamp Lite: Universally applicable all-rounder with highly variable storage

The Opel Zafira is the perfect spacious people carrier for travelling with friends or family. The conversion specialists at Crosscamp clearly agree: they have transformed the Zafira into a practical, flexible and comfortable urban camper – in two versions. Thecomes as a versatile everyday vehicle which, thanks to its flexible equipment options, is the ideal companion for short trips. Theis already equipped with many permanent fixtures even for longer holiday trips.Both Crosscamp variants based on the Opel Zafira have one thing in common: the 4.95 metre long camper vans have sleeping space for up to four people. Additionally, both offer maximum safety on the road and when manoeuvring with numerous Opel assistance systems, including a 180-degree rear-view camera with bird's eye view. Standard features such as the front seats that rotate by 180 degrees, heat and sound insulation glazing, dual-zone automatic climate control and easy-care wood-effect sandwich flooring further enhance travel comfort. Outside, standard piping strips are installed on both sides of the van to provide a secure hold for solar sails or awning supports on the campsite. A further practical detail when driving to the city for sightseeing: thanks to its height of only 1.99 metres, Crosscamp Urban Camper drivers can even access most public car parks.Thewith up to five seats is – as its name says – a fully-fledged camper for family holidays. With its wide range of facilities, it is just as suitable as a reliable partner for biking as it is for a surf trip to the sea or a ski tour in the mountains. The interior features a kitchen block including an integrated sink with a 10-litre capacity for fresh water and waste water each. The two-burner gas cooker is fuelled by a 2.8 kg gas bottle. A storage cupboard, a storage net under the sleeping floor and a rear roof cupboard complete the standard storage options. A multifunctional table is also on board to make small daily tasks easier, while electronic devices can be connected via four 12-volt sockets and a further three 230-volt sockets. And since the furniture fronts have a monochrome and robust stone look, the interior combines high practicality with a stylish look.At night, up to four people can rest in the Crosscamp Urban Camper Full. On the "ground floor", the bench seat can be extended to a sleeping area of 114 x 199 centimetres. Two more beds are available under the rising roof, which comes as standard with the Crosscamp camper vans. On an area of 120 x 200 centimetres, two people can enjoy the best views of nature through three panoramic windows when falling asleep and waking up.Elsewhere, theis the universally applicable all-rounder. The camper offers plenty of space for shopping, removals or simply as a family shuttle for up to seven people. Since fitted equipment is limited to a minimum, the Lite version features instead many adaptable storage possibilities. These include a gas cooker that can be pulled out to the rear, the body battery and a compartment for a 1.8 kg gas cylinder. Next to the second sliding door – which is standard – on the driver's side is a removable storage container, which can also be attached to the rear or completely removed from the vehicle when not in use. This means that the Crosscamp Urban Camper Lite is ideally equipped for (overnight) trips into the countryside. The cooker functions as an outdoor kitchen and only needs to be folded out. An optional 13-litre cool box for refreshments can fit between the front seats.At night-time, the bench seat behind the front seats converts quickly into a double bed as wide as the whole interior, measuring 140 x 199 centimetres. The upper floor can comfortably accommodate two more people on 120 x 200 centimetres. For lighting at night, two gooseneck lights including a USB socket for charging smartphones and other devices are optionally available.Crosscamp also has many additional optional extras available to individualise the Opel Zafira-based holiday and leisure campers. Together with three other, the outdoor experts offer a wide range of customised everyday camper vans and motorhomes for all needs.