People Carrier is Ready to Go: Opel Opens Order Books for New Combo Electric

For family, travel and everyday tasks: New Combo Electric from €38,600 (RRP incl. VAT in Germany)

Up-to-date: With Opel Vizor brand face for the first time, glare-free Intelli-Lux LED ® Matrix Light, up to 18 assistance systems, and best-in-class connectivity

Electric increase: Combo Electric now with up to 345 kilometres of locally emissions-free range (WLTP 1 )

Plenty of space: Combo Electric with a load volume of up to 4,000 litres

Rüsselsheim. Opel has already shown first pictures and highlights of the next Combo generation. Now the new people carrier from the brand with the Blitz is also available to order. The new, locally emissions-freeis available from €38,600 (all prices RRP incl. VAT in Germany). The new generation of the practical, electric everyday and family van is clearly recognisable at first glance with its characteristic Opel Vizor brand face. In addition, the Combo offers the class-leading adaptive glare-free Intelli-Lux LEDMatrix Light for the first time in its history. The intuitive multimedia infotainment system with 10-inch colour touchscreen as well as wireless smartphone connection ensure the best entertainment and connectivity right from the entry-level version. Numerous assistance systems – the Combo Electric has up to 18 electronic assistants on board – make every journey safer and more relaxing. And the all-electric newcomer now offers a driving range of up to 345 kilometres (WLTP) – around 60 kilometres more than before.“Shuttle services, outdoor enthusiasts and families can now order the next generation of their mobile all-rounder – the new Opel Combo Electric. Top technologies, an all-electric and locally emissions-free drive combined with plenty of space make the flexible van a modern, comfortable and sustainable companion. And with its sharpened design including the Opel Vizor front, the new Combo is an eye-catcher in everyday life as well as at vacation destinations,” said Patrick Dinger, Head of Opel in Germany.The battery-electric Combo Electric offers travel-friendly and resource-saving mobility without compromises. The new electric people carrier enables a silent and locally emissions-free journey of up to 345 km (according to WLTP) on a single charge. This is made possible by the further development of the fully electric drivetrain and the highly efficient heat pump, which helps to conserve battery range in low temperatures. And thanks to the practical underfloor location of the battery, passengers benefit from exemplary space in the cabin.Powered by the electric motor with 100 kW (136 hp) and 270 Newton metres of torque, the new Combo Electric can reach a top speed of 135 km/h. Depending on their personal preference, drivers can choose between the Eco, Normal and Power driving modes. The new regenerative braking system can be adjusted in three recuperation levels using paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. With the 11 kW on-board charger (standard in Germany), the battery can be quickly supplied with alternating current. It can also be recharged to 80 per cent of its capacity in around 30 minutes at a 100 kW DC fast-charging station.The new Combo generation is the ideal family vehicle. Customers can once again choose from two vehicle lengths: the 4.41-metre version with space for up to five people, while the 4.76-metre version (Combo XL) can optionally accommodate up to seven passengers in three rows. If desired, the Combo Electric offers additional flexibility with three individual seats in the second row. Depending on the seating configuration the Combo XL offers up to 4,000 litres (up to the roof and with front passenger seat folded down) of load volume. Features such as the separately opening window in the tailgate make it easier to access the cargo area. 27 storage options in the cabin as well as the optionally available panorama roof with versatile overhead storage offer up to 186 litres of space for everyday items.The new Combo generation offers numerous top technologies that make everyday mobile life more relaxed and safer. For the first time in its history, the spacious Combo comes with the adaptive, glare-free Intelli-Lux LEDMatrix Light – class-leading. The highlights of the up to 18 state-of-the-art driver assistance systems include Adaptive Cruise Control with stop & go function as well as the high-resolution 180-degree rear-view camera. In addition to many standard systems, other electronic helpers such as blind spot warning or Intelli-Grip complement the extensive portfolio. And the redesigned ergonomic cockpit, which can be ordered with the fully digital 10-inch driver information display, delivers all important information including data on energy consumption and charging.