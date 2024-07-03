Order Books Now Open: New Frontera Electric Available From €28,990, New Frontera Hybrid from €23,900

Eyecatcher: Rugged interpretation of Opel design philosophy

Space aplenty: Up to 1,594 litres of luggage space, seven-seater option also available

Simplified offer: Two drivetrain concepts, two trims, two optional packages

Rüsselsheim. After recently celebrating the world premiere of the new Frontera Electric and the new Frontera Hybrid in Istanbul (Türkiye), Opel has today opened the order books and revealed the prices for the family-friendly newcomer. Customers can call the new five-seater Frontera Electric their own from prices starting at €28,990 (all prices RRP in Germany) while the new Frontera Hybrid is available from €23,900. But that is not all. The new Frontera also offers the choice between five and seven seats. The two additional seats for the Hybrid only cost an additional €800 making the newcomer a perfect shuttle for family and friends.“Our new Frontera offers great packaging and value for money. The rugged interpretation of our bold and pure design philosophy combined with the highly competitive prices for the all-electric or electrified version will delight customers. This newcomer shows our ambition to further democratise electromobility,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.The striking design of the new Opel Frontera makes it stand out immediately. The Frontera is the first production model to proudly bear the new Opel Blitz emblem in the centre of the Opel Vizor brand fascia. Prominent wheel arches and sills as well as the eye-catching C-pillar design underline the robust character. The modern looks with a focus on the essentials continue seamlessly in the interior. The driver and passengers look at a cockpit with a newly designed steering wheel and two optional 10-inch widescreens. Alternatively, the Frontera also offers the innovative smartphone station, which enables customers to utilise the power of their own smartphone as the infotainment system.Suitability for both short journeys as well as long trips is a top priority for the new Frontera. At the front, the driver and front passenger can, if desired, sit on the new patented Intelli-Seat with a slot in the middle that relieves pressure on the tailbone. 460 litres of luggage can be stored in the boot; with the seats folded down even up to 1,594 litres. Additional versatility is provided by the 60:40 split of the rear bench while a second load floor comes as standard. Furthermore, customers who need to take even more luggage can choose the optional functional roof rails.Intuitive, accessible and focused on the essentials: Opel meets these requirements in every respect with the new Frontera – from the choice of drivetrain to the equipment options and the ordering process.The new Frontera is available either as a hybrid with 48-volt technology or fully electric. At a starting price of €23,900, the Frontera Hybrid has a 74 kW (100 hp) 1.2-litre petrol turbo engine developed specifically for hybrid use. This operates in combination with a 21 kW (28 hp) electric motor and an electrified six-speed dual clutch transmission, so that fuel consumption and COemissions are significantly lower compared to a conventionally powered model. In addition, the Frontera Hybrid is also available with a 100 kW (136 hp) 1.2 turbo engine for prices starting at €25,700.Customers in Germany who want to travel locally emissions-free can order the battery-electric Frontera Electric with a range of up to 305 kilometres (according to WLTP) for €28,990. As a “Long Range” version, the new Frontera Electric will be able to travel up to around 400 kilometres (WLTP) without stopping to charge.Regardless of which drivetrain the customer chooses, they can look forward to a high level of driving pleasure thanks to the specific chassis set-up. The engineers in Rüsselsheim paid close attention to optimising body control and delivering Opel typical driving characteristics – even when travelling at higher speeds on the German Autobahn.The Frontera's equipment trims are equally clearly laid out for customers. The newcomer is available either as the Frontera Edition or as the Frontera GS. Even the entry-level version is extensively equipped. The GS variant will also have standard features such as multimedia infotainment with a 10-inch colour touchscreen and integrated navigation as well as a rear-view camera. Frontera customers can further customise their vehicle with two optional packages (“Comfort” and “Tech”) to ensure that the newcomer meets their personal preferences.