Opel with Significant Market Share Growth in Germany in 2021

15 th month in succession with market share growth in Germany

Full year market share up by almost 1.2 percentage points on 2020 to circa 6.2%

Opel Corsa best-selling small car in Germany

Opel closed 2021 with a substantial increase in market share. According to preliminary figures, Opel achieved a market share of circa 6.2 percent for the full year with a total of around 162,000 newly registered cars in its important German home market, the largest automotive market in Europe. This represents an increase of almost 1.2 percentage points compared to 2020.Despite the challenging environment, Opel continued its upwards trajectory of recent months in December and has now increased its market share for 15 successive months. With almost 15,000 newly registered cars, the Rüsselsheim-based brand achieved a market share of 6.5 percent – almost 1.4 percentage points above the figure for December 2020.“We are delighted with the strong development in our German home market. We want to continue this trend in 2022. We have an outstanding product plan with a high percentage of electrified vehicles. In addition, customers can look forward to highly attractive newcomers in the, theand the,” said Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz.“A big compliment to the dealers who, despite the adverse conditions, played a key role in this development. We can look forward to the New Year with optimism," added Andreas Marx, Head of Opel Germany.Themade a significant contribution to the successful performance. The sixth generation of the best-selling small car was sold almost 50,000 times in Germany alone in 2021. This makes the Corsa the most popular small car on the German market over the course of the last 12 months. In November, the Corsa was even the best-selling car in Germany. The newis also a bestseller – according to preliminary figures the Mokka took second place in the SUV B segment in December.The ongoing popularity of the battery-electric models(winner of the Golden Steering Wheel 2020) andin December is particularly pleasing. Of the total of 4,900 newly registered Corsa, almost a quarter were electric. The proportion of all-electric Mokka was even higher. Around 30% of customers received a Mokka-e, the winner of the Golden Steering Wheel 2021