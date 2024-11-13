Opel is Electric: Dealership Debut for New Opel Grandland Electric

New Grandland Electric, Frontera Electric and Mokka Electric: Entire SUV trio available with battery-electric drive

Locally emissions-free and versatile: Battery-electric Opel models from Corsa Electric to Astra Electric and Zafira Electric

Electric mobility for two: Rocks Electric enables individual mobility from the age of 15 1

Without compromise: New generation of Combo Electric, Vivaro Electric and Movano Electric light commercial vehicles

Efficient, timesaving, clever: Vivaro HYDROGEN and new Movano HYDROGEN

Rüsselsheim. Customers can see how the newbrings electrifying ideas to life in thecampaign launched a few days ago, as well as in the excitingvideo. In addition, they can now visit their local dealership in Germany where they can see the new top-of-the-line SUV up close – of course including the fully electric. Opel has also opened the order books for the family-friendly newand the new, which comes with even more character than before, top technologies and of course electrified. The fully electriccompletes the new Opel SUV trio and represents another milestone in the company's. Because Opel is delivering on its promise to make every model in its portfolio available as a battery-electric version this year still – and is the first German manufacturer to do so.In addition to the new SUV models, the battery-electric portfolio extends from the smallto the bestsellingandto spacious passenger cars such as theand the. This means that Opel has everything in its range, from quadricycles to stylish and practical SUVs to spacious cars for travelling with friends or extended family.In addition, business owners can also find the right model for almost every purpose at Opel. The new generation of Opel commercial vehicles consisting of theandis leading the way in terms of sustainable transportation solutions. They all have a class-leading range of state-of-the-art assistance systems and make no compromises in terms of loading volume in everyday working life. And for fleet customers who want to travel long distances locally emissions-free and at the same time refuel particularly quickly, Opel has the innovative hydrogen fuel cell vehiclesand the newavailable.The all-new Opel Grandland Electric – now available at local dealerships – already makes many visionary innovations of the groundbreakingstudy a reality – from the illuminated Opel Blitz at the front and the continuously illuminated OPEL wordmark at the rear, innovative features such as the Intelli-Lux HD light with more than 50,000 LED elements and the practical Pixel Box in the interior through to electromobility, which the new Grandland takes to the next level. The newcomer is the first Opel model based on the BEV-native STLA Medium platform. This results in more space and comfort for passengers, but above all battery-electric, locally emissions-free ranges of up to around 700 kilometres (WLTP). Depending on battery capacity, Grandland Electric drivers can already travel up to 523 kilometres (with the 73 kWh battery, according to WLTP) or 582 kilometres (with the 82 kWh battery, according to WLTP) between charges. And thanks to the 157 kW (213 hp) electric motor and 345 Newton meters of direct torque, driving pleasure is guaranteed.Meanwhile, the new Opel Frontera Electric shines with outstanding packaging and an exemplary price-performance ratio. Thanks to its rugged interpretation of the Opel design philosophy, it also stands out from the crowd. Under the body, the 4.38-metre-long newcomer offers space for up to seven people. Suitability for travel is very important. At the front, the driver and front passenger can enjoy the new patented Intelli-Seats with a recess in the middle. 460 litres of luggage can be stored in the boot; With the seats folded down this increases to up to 1,600 litres depending on the variant. With the 44 kWh battery, up to 305 kilometres (WLTP) are initially possible, with the later “Long Range” version up to around 400 kilometres (WLTP) can be covered between charges.Just a few days ago, the new Opel Mokka celebrated its world premiere at. The SUV bestseller is now even crisper, more modern and more digital than before – with the new Opel Blitz, Opel Vizor graphics in the cockpit and the next generation of infotainment including “widget” operation and ChatGPT functions. The most important thing about it: The new Mokka Electric exudes powerful, locally emissions-free driving pleasure with its 115 kW (156 hp) electric motor and a range of up to 403 kilometres (according to WLTP). As with all fully electric Opel models, the battery is fully integrated in the underbody to save space. In this way, no space is lost in the passenger compartment and the Mokka Electric sits comfortably on the road – for pure driving pleasure with responsibility!It is not for nothing that the Opel Corsa has beenin recent years. It impresses with its characteristic design including the Opel Vizor brand face, space for up to five people and technologies that make every journey more relaxing. In addition, it offers locally emissions-free driving pleasure in two versions: customers can choose from two battery-electric performance levels. With the 115 kW (156 hp) drive and 51 kWh battery, up to 405 kilometres (according to WLTP) can be covered between charging stops. With the 100 kW (136 hp) and 50 kWh battery variants, up to 357 kilometres (WLTP) are possible. And even when the Corsa Electric needs recharging, only a short pitstop is necessary. At a 100 kW direct current fast charging station 80 percent of the battery capacity can be recharged in around 30 minutes.The latest generation of the compact class bestseller is available as the five-door Astra Electric and the Astra Sports Tourer Electric estate. Thanks to their compact packaging, both versions are real lightweights in their segment. This also helps ensure that passengers in the Astra Electric and the Astra Sports Tourer Electric can travel up to 418 kilometres and 411 kilometres (according to WLTP) respectively without stopping to charge – and all this while enjoying the highest level of comfort, optionally with AGR-certified ergonomic active sports seats. The compact electric cars accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 and 9.3 seconds respectively and can reach a top speed of 170 km/h.As one of the first fully electric estates on the market, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric is a true all-rounder that combines sporty styling with locally emissions-free driving and loading qualities: the luggage compartment of the Astra Sports Tourer Electric, which is suitable for everyday use, work and travel, offers 516 litres of loading volume. When the seats are folded down, the capacity increases to up to 1,553 litres. Not only can it safely carry numerous suitcases and work utensils, but it can also take more voluminous items such as transport boxes. But no matter what the load, packing the Astra Sports Tourer Electric is pleasantly easy thanks to the 60-centimetre low loading sill.The Opel Combo Electric and Opel Zafira Electric are also perfect for leisure, vacation or as shuttle vehicles. All of this with outstanding comfort and maximum safety: The two models have up to 18 assistance systems that make every journey more relaxing. These include features such as the high-resolution 180-degree rear-view camera and new features such as full LED headlights and even class-leading Intelli-Lux Matrix Light available for the Combo.The Opel Combo Electric is the ideal family vehicle. Customers can choose from two vehicle lengths: The 4.41-metre version offers space for up to 5 people, while the 4.76-metre version (Combo XL) can optionally accommodate up to seven passengers in three rows. If desired, the Combo Electric offers additional flexibility with three individual seats in the second row. Depending on the seating configuration, the Combo XL offers up to 4,000 litres (up to the roof) of load volume. The unique access option to the cargo area via the separately opening window in the tailgate and the horizontally foldable passenger seat backrest are particularly practical when loading the vehicle. Occupants of the all-electric leisure activity vehicle can travel up to 345 kilometres (according to WLTP) on a single charge – around 60 kilometres more than its predecessor. This is made possible by the further development of the fully electric drivetrain and the highly efficient heat pump, which helps to conserve battery range in low temperatures.The Zafira Electric is available with either a 50 kWh or 75 kWh battery. With the further developed 75 kWh battery, a range of up to 350 kilometres (WLTP) is possible between charging stops. The large people carrier is available in two lengths (4.98 metres and 5.33 metres) and offers space for up to eight people. If desired, it can be particularly comfortable in the rear with four independent, vis-a-vis seats. Sensor-controlled, electric sliding doors on both sides of the vehicle make it easier to get in and out of the 2and 3seat rows. The Zafira also offers substantial load volume ranging between 1,500 litres and 4,900 litres. Further practicality is provided by the Zafira Electric’s height – at just 1.90 metres it is fully suitable for underground car parks.The Opel Rocks Electric is the smallest battery-electric vehicle in Opel’s portfolio. Agile, locally emissions-free and, above all, accessible for young people over the age of 15, the Rocks Electric is the ideal vehicle for affordable individual mobility. The smart entry-level electric quadricycle with space for two and a panoramic glass roof as standard offers a range of up to 75 kilometres which can be covered at up to 45 km/h. And with a turning circle of just 7.20 meters, the 2.41-metre short and just 1.39-metre wide (without exterior mirrors) Rocks Electric can easily handle tight corners or fit into small parking spaces. And the electric quadricycle is an unconventional eye-catcher – also because the two doors are designed identically. The passenger door swings forward as usual, while the driver's door swings backwards in the opposite direction.Elsewhere, Opel’s electric light commercial vehicle (LCV) line-up is equally impressive – as shown by the by the Combo Electric, Vivaro Electric and Movano Electric. All three have one thing in common: They bring a breath of fresh air to the LCV segment with new styling – they have the characteristic Opel Vizor brand face for the first time. The highlights also include modern cockpits including new Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-compatible infotainment systems, which can be used to wirelessly connect and charge the corresponding smartphones. Colour touchscreens up to 10 inches in size guarantee the best overview and easy operation without distraction. A wide range of state-of-the-art electronic helpers also ensure maximum safety. The Movano Electric has up to 21 assistance systems on board, which enable level 2 automated driving for the first time in the long history of the series.All this is combined with the usual light commercial vehicle qualities. Combo Electric, Vivaro Electric and Movano Electric continue to offer the full operational capability of their counterparts with conventional drives. Thanks to state-of-the-art battery technologies and improvements such as increased drive efficiency, all three models have class-leading locally emissions-free battery-electric ranges: the new Combo Electric can travel up to 354 kilometres between charging stops, the Vivaro Electric up to 350 kilometres and the Movano Electric with 200 kW (272 hp), 410 Newton meters of torque and 110 kWh battery even up to 424 kilometres according to WLTPIn addition, the three LCV models score with exemplary loading volumes as well as loading and towing capacities. As a panel van, the new Combo Electric offers up to 4.4 mof loading volume. Payloads of up to 780 kilogrammes and a trailer load of up to 750 kilogrammes are class-leading. Depending on the version, the Vivaro Electric can load up to 6.6 mand shoulder more than 1.2 tons. And the largest member of the commercial vehicle trio, the Opel Movano Electric, boasts a cargo volume of 17 mwhich is enough for five Euro pallets.The innovative hydrogen fuel cell vehicles Vivaro HYDROGEN and Movano HYDROGEN are an ideal solution for fleet customers who want to travel long distances locally emissions-free or rely on quick refuelling times due to their business model.With its combination of hydrogen fuel cell drive and plug-in battery, the new Opel Movano HYDROGEN can travel over 500 kilometres (WLTP) and can be refuelled with hydrogen in under 5 minutes. Its electric motor offers 110 kW (150 hp) of power and a maximum torque of 410 Newton meters. The 11 kWh lithium-ion battery provides support when starting or accelerating. Another major advantage of the system: braking energy can be recuperated and fed into the battery as electricity via the electric motor working as a generator.