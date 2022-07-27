Opel at Caravan Salon Düsseldorf 2022 with Zafira-e Life

Locally emissions-free holidays: Electric van with up to 322 km driving range (WLTP) 1

The strong trend towards caravans and campers continues, which will make this year’s international(motto: “Connected Through Passion”) in Düsseldorf, Germany, August 26-September 4, a magnet for visitors. Opel – which has always stood for the democratisation of innovation – will also be at the show with the battery electric, on the Stellantis stand “A family for families”, shared with sister brands. The spacious e-van from the approachable German brand (this year celebrating its) is just right for large families who want a comfortable, flexible and above all locally emissions-free vehicle for holidays. In addition, the Zafira Life is the ideal basis for campers, such as from, who already offer the Opel van as Flex and Lite variants.“The passion for camper vans remains unbroken”, said Andreas Marx, the head of Opel in Germany. “With our Zafira-e Life, we are in just the right place at this year’s Caravan Salon. Our battery electric van is the definition of flexible and locally emissions-free transportation for the family holiday. Come and see for yourself! We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to our stand D42 in hall 16.”Opel offers the Zafira-e Life in lengths “M” (4.95 metres) and “L” (5.30 m), which makes it ideal as a hotel shuttle and a large family van, or for anyone who needs more space and wants to drive locally emissions-free. The Zafira-e Life M on show in Düsseldorf features five seats but is also available (as is the longer version) with seating for up to eight occupants and their luggage. Getting in and out is easy, thanks to the two sensor-controlled sliding doors. With its numerous driver assistance systems, the Zafira-e Life offers high safety as well as comfort. The equipment includes forward collision alert, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, driver drowsiness alert and emergency braking.Customers can choose between two sizes of lithium-ion battery, depending on their needs: with 75 kWh and a range of up to 322 kilometres or with 50 kWh and a range of up to 224 km, both in the WLTPcycle. Packaged under the load compartment where it makes no compromises on luggage volume, the battery further lowers the centre of gravity, which benefits cornering and wind stability.Charging the Zafira-e Life is as easy as using it. Via wall box, fast charging or even a cable for charging from a domestic plug socket, if necessary, every Zafira-e Life is ready for a variety of charging options. Using 100 kW of direct current (DC), it takes around only 30 minutes for the 50-kWh battery to reach 80 per cent state-of-charge (about 45 minutes for the 75-kWh battery). Opel offers on-board chargers that ensure time spent plugged-in is as short as possible and that the battery (covered by an eight-year/160,000 km guarantee) has a long life. Depending on the market and infrastructure, the Zafira-e Life features either a three-phase 11 kW or a single-phase 7.4 kW on-board charger as standard.Thanks to its flexibility, the Opel Zafira-e Life is a highly attractive proposition for camper conversions. Specialists Crosscamp (who are already planning variants based on the electric Opel van) offer numerous features such as fitted kitchenette, cupboards, cooker and wash basin. The rear bench can be turned into a double bed at a flick of the wrist; additional sleeping spaces for two are available with the rising roof.Offered exclusively as a battery electric vehicle, the Opel Zafira-e Life continues theof the brand. Twelve electrified Opel models are already available to order, including the whole LCV range. The compact Combo-e, the mid-size Vivaro-e and the large-size Movano-e vans are all battery electric vehicles, while the pioneering Vivaro-e HYDROGEN is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell.