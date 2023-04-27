Opel and ADAC Extend Partnership in Electric Rally Racing

- New sub-brand, new name for cup: ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe”
- Opel as a pioneer: The first electric one-make rally cup enters its third season
“Opel and the ADAC created the world's first electric one-make rally cup together. This pioneering spirit has set a powerful and important example in international rallying. We will continue and further develop this innovative racing series together – in line with our sporty GSe top models and our strategy of becoming a fully electric brand in Europe by 2028,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.
“The innovative concept of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup is a prime example of how to successfully combine the work with young talents and electric motorsport. ADAC is a pioneer for more sustainability in motorsport, and with the early extension of our cooperation with Opel we are sending a strong signal for electrifying rallying,” added ADAC Sport President Dr. Gerd Ennser.
The Rüsselsheim-based carmaker and Europe's largest automobile club have been cooperating in motorsports for over a decade and, in addition to the successful one-make cup projects ADAC Opel Rallye Cup and ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup, this partnership has also produced the ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team. The Junior Team represents the second pillar of the joint talent development programme – and has an impressive track record. In 2022, Laurent Pellier celebrated the fifth title for the ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team in the FIA Junior ERC Rally Championship (JERC) in the Opel Corsa Rally4. One year earlier, the Frenchman was crowned the first ever champion of the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup.
"The cooperation between ADAC and Opel is a prime example of successful talent promotion," said Jörg Schrott, head of Opel Motorsport. “Both partners share a common philosophy and strategy. Around 120 drivers from 19 nations have taken their first steps in professional rallying since the 2013 season in the ADAC and Opel one-make cups. The best of them made it into the ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team and caused a real stir at European level. Five JERC driver titles by Emil Bergkvist, Marijan Griebel, Chris Ingram, Mārtiņš Sesks and Laurent Pellier speak for themselves. I am pleased with the early extension of our agreement. It gives the participants and teams more planning security.”
One of several highlights on the 2023 racing calendar is the season finale at the Central European Rally around Passau, where the cup participants will compete in their 100 kW/136 hp battery-electric Opel Corsa Rally Electric as part of the FIA World Rally Championship. At the same time, the 2022 Cup Champion Timo Schulz will try to follow in Laurent Pellier's footsteps in the Corsa Rally4 in the Junior European Championship.
Dates ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by GSe"
May 5/6 ADAC Rallye Sulingen D
June 2/3 Rallye du Chablais, Aigle CH
June 17/18 Rallye du Vosges Grand-Est, Gérardmer F
July 14/15 Rallye Weiz A
Aug 18/19 ADAC Saarland-Pfalz Rallye, St. Wendel D
Sept 1/2 Rallye Mont-Blanc, Morzine F
Sept 29/30 ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg, Lübbecke D
Oct 27 to 29 Central European Rally, Passau D/A/CZ
Dates Junior European Rally Championship 2023
19.-21.05. Rally Poland, Mikołajki PL
16.-18.06. Rally Latvia, Liepāja LV
06.-08.07. Royal Rally of Scandinavia, Karlstad S
28.-30.07. Rally di Roma Capitale, Fiuggi I
18.-20.08. Barum Czech Rally Zlín, Zlín CZ
06.-08.10. Rally Hungary, Nyíregyháza H