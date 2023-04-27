Opel and ADAC Extend Partnership in Electric Rally Racing

New sub-brand, new name for cup: ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe”

Opel as a pioneer: The first electric one-make rally cup enters its third season

Opel has reaffirmed its commitment to the world's first electric one-make rally cup, previously known as the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup, which has been renamed and will be called ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by". Like Opel's future, the brand's motorsport activities are electric. That is why the name of the new sporty sub-brand GSe (Grand Sport electric) can now also be found in the title of the electric racing series. The ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup "powered by GSe" will also be even more international in the 2023 season: A total of eight events in four countries (Germany, France, Austria, Switzerland) are on the calendar. In addition, Opel and ADAC have extended their existing agreement until 2024.“Opel and the ADAC created the world's first electric one-make rally cup together. This pioneering spirit has set a powerful and important example in international rallying. We will continue and further develop this innovative racing series together – in line with our sporty GSe top models and our strategy of becoming a fully electric brand in Europe by 2028,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl.“The innovative concept of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup is a prime example of how to successfully combine the work with young talents and electric motorsport. ADAC is a pioneer for more sustainability in motorsport, and with the early extension of our cooperation with Opel we are sending a strong signal for electrifying rallying,” added ADAC Sport President Dr. Gerd Ennser.The Rüsselsheim-based carmaker and Europe's largest automobile club have been cooperating in motorsports for over a decade and, in addition to the successful one-make cup projects ADAC Opel Rallye Cup and ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup, this partnership has also produced the ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team. The Junior Team represents the second pillar of the joint talent development programme – and has an impressive track record. In 2022, Laurent Pellier celebrated the fifth title for the ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team in the FIA Junior ERC Rally Championship (JERC) in the. One year earlier, the Frenchman was crowned the first ever champion of the ADAC Opel e-Rally Cup."The cooperation between ADAC and Opel is a prime example of successful talent promotion," said Jörg Schrott, head of Opel Motorsport. “Both partners share a common philosophy and strategy. Around 120 drivers from 19 nations have taken their first steps in professional rallying since the 2013 season in the ADAC and Opel one-make cups. The best of them made it into the ADAC Opel Rally Junior Team and caused a real stir at European level. Five JERC driver titles by Emil Bergkvist, Marijan Griebel, Chris Ingram, Mārtiņš Sesks and Laurent Pellier speak for themselves. I am pleased with the early extension of our agreement. It gives the participants and teams more planning security.”One of several highlights on the 2023 racing calendar is the season finale at the Central European Rally around Passau, where the cup participants will compete in their 100 kW/136 hp battery-electricas part of the FIA World Rally Championship. At the same time, the 2022 Cup Champion Timo Schulz will try to follow in Laurent Pellier's footsteps in the Corsa Rally4 in the Junior European Championship.May 5/6 ADAC Rallye Sulingen DJune 2/3 Rallye du Chablais, Aigle CHJune 17/18 Rallye du Vosges Grand-Est, Gérardmer FJuly 14/15 Rallye Weiz AAug 18/19 ADAC Saarland-Pfalz Rallye, St. Wendel DSept 1/2 Rallye Mont-Blanc, Morzine FSept 29/30 ADAC Rallye Stemweder Berg, Lübbecke DOct 27 to 29 Central European Rally, Passau D/A/CZ19.-21.05. Rally Poland, Mikołajki PL16.-18.06. Rally Latvia, Liepāja LV06.-08.07. Royal Rally of Scandinavia, Karlstad S28.-30.07. Rally di Roma Capitale, Fiuggi I18.-20.08. Barum Czech Rally Zlín, Zlín CZ06.-08.10. Rally Hungary, Nyíregyháza H