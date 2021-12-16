Opel Winners 2021: Vehicles, People and the Brand

Fully charged for success: Opel Mokka-e wins “Golden Steering Wheel 2021” 1

Electrifying transporter: Opel Vivaro-e is “International Van of the Year 2021”

Clear concept: Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD “Best Concept Car of the Year”

Award for design chief: Mark Adams named “Eurostar 2021”

Expert juries and the general public are equally impressed by Opel’s models – the numerous awards this year once again provide the proof. The “International Van of the Year 2021” for the Opel Vivaro-e and the “Golden Steering Wheel 2021” for the Opel Mokka-e are just a couple of examples.“We are very proud of these awards, they are a sign of the commitment and passion with which Opel goes to work”, said Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz. “Regardless of what job they do – in design, in engineering or in the office – all our employees have put fantastic cars on the road. I owe them all a big thank you.”Thehad already been voted “” at the end of last year. The prized trophy then made its way to Opel’s HQ in Rüsselsheim in the spring. This was the beginning of a series of awards for the best-selling battery-electric light commercial vehicle. In the United Kingdom alone, the Vivaro-e gathered numerous awards such as “Electric Van of The Year”. Similarly, the(with combustion engine or as the all-electric) picked up loads of prizes across Europe in the course of the year.The newarrived in the spring – bold, pure and everything but ordinary. The Mokka has been wowing the press and public ever since, most recently as the all-electricwinning the “”, one of the most renowned awards in the whole automotive industry. The unconventional SUV’s top technologies are as decisive as the reduced-to-the-essentials styling, which according tomagazine, makes the Mokka the “”. The man responsible for the sensational looks is Opel Vice President Design,; reason enough forto name him a “”.With the, a group of Opel employees this year revived a true automobile legend, and made it fit for the future. The battery-electric Manta GSe ElektroMOD rouses the emotions wherever it goes. The unique one-off is a real eye-catcher – in France and Spain it was recently elected “Concept Car of the Year”.