Opel Winners 2021: Vehicles, People and the Brand

- Fully charged for success: Opel Mokka-e wins “Golden Steering Wheel 2021”1
- Electrifying transporter: Opel Vivaro-e is “International Van of the Year 2021”
- Clear concept: Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD “Best Concept Car of the Year”
- Award for design chief: Mark Adams named “Eurostar 2021”
“We are very proud of these awards, they are a sign of the commitment and passion with which Opel goes to work”, said Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz. “Regardless of what job they do – in design, in engineering or in the office – all our employees have put fantastic cars on the road. I owe them all a big thank you.”
The Opel Vivaro-e had already been voted “International Van of The Year 2021” at the end of last year. The prized trophy then made its way to Opel’s HQ in Rüsselsheim in the spring. This was the beginning of a series of awards for the best-selling battery-electric light commercial vehicle. In the United Kingdom alone, the Vivaro-e gathered numerous awards such as “Electric Van of The Year”. Similarly, the Combo (with combustion engine or as the all-electric Combo-e) picked up loads of prizes across Europe in the course of the year.
The new Opel Mokka arrived in the spring – bold, pure and everything but ordinary. The Mokka has been wowing the press and public ever since, most recently as the all-electric Mokka-e winning the “Golden Steering Wheel 2021”, one of the most renowned awards in the whole automotive industry. The unconventional SUV’s top technologies are as decisive as the reduced-to-the-essentials styling, which according to Top Gear magazine, makes the Mokka the “Design of the Year”. The man responsible for the sensational looks is Opel Vice President Design, Mark Adams; reason enough for Automotive News Europe to name him a “Eurostar 2021”.
With the Opel Manta GSe ElektroMOD, a group of Opel employees this year revived a true automobile legend, and made it fit for the future. The battery-electric Manta GSe ElektroMOD rouses the emotions wherever it goes. The unique one-off is a real eye-catcher – in France and Spain it was recently elected “Concept Car of the Year”.
