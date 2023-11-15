Opel Returns to Algerian Market

Opel Mokka, Astra and Grandland available to order from November 19

Sales partner in Algeria is Halil Commerce & Industrie (HCI)

Opel further strengthens its market position in the MEA region

Opel is launching three models on the Algerian market. The Opel Mokka, Astra and Grandland will be available to order from November 19, 2023. This was announced by Opel CEO Florian Huettl, Hakim Boutehra, Managing Director of Stellantis Maghreb, and Nassim Benguergoura, General Manager of Halil Commerce & Industrie (HCI), at a press conference in Algiers earlier today. The German brand is thus returning to Algeria after six years. In 2017, the government at the time imposed an import ban on new vehicles.“Today is a great day for the Opel brand, which is returning to Algeria. I am convinced that our state-of-the-art vehicles will delight Algerian customers and meet a wide range of mobility needs. Opel stands for German engineering, bold and pure design and efficient drivetrains,” said Opel CEO Huettl in Algiers.Opel is thus consistently continuing its expansion into markets outside of Europe. The German manufacturer has already recorded a 60 per cent increase in sales there in 2023 compared to the same period of last year. With Algeria, a new market is now being added in the so-called MEA region (Middle East & Africa). Opel is already active in a further 13 countries in this region, including Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, South Africa and Turkey. In total, Opel is represented in 30 markets outside of Europe.Opel will sell its vehicles in Algeria through the importer Halil Commerce & Industrie, which already has a further Stellantis brand in Fiat in its showrooms.