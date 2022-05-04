Opel Quality Offensive in Full Swing

All-time high: Launch quality improved by 25 per cent in just one year

Ambitious goal: Number 1 in quality among volume automakers

Analysis results: New methods introduced to prevent faults

Currently: Top scores for Opel models in ADAC breakdown statistics and TÜV Report

Opel quality for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) is at an all-time high. Within the past twelve months, for example, the launch quality of new cars has been increased by 25 per cent. This value results from the manufacturer's internally defined production standards as well as from customer feedback within the first year after purchase. The most recently launchedandmodels demonstrate first-class production quality right from the start – regardless of whether they are efficient combustion engines or battery-electric vehicles.There are good reasons for this quality improvement: Opel has set itself the goal of zero faults. To achieve this, the Rüsselsheim automaker has also introduced new analysis methods that have a predictive effect in production. Such forecasting systems recognise when parameters change in such a way that they could lead to possible errors in production and intervene preventively. The result: no faulty parts are produced in the first place, production continues undisturbed, and quality is consistently high.“At Opel and throughout the Stellantis Group, we have set ourselves ambitious quality targets. We want to become the number 1 among volume manufacturers. Everywhere where faults are eliminated, we increase quality, increase customer satisfaction and at the same time also reduce our costs,” says Opel CEO Uwe Hochgeschurtz.At the German sites in Rüsselsheim and Eisenach, the switch to the latest Group's platform has also led to further improvements. The uniform platform strategy and the reduction of unnecessary complexity are important factors for the high quality and reliability of the vehicles. At Opel's headquarters,generation has just begun. Here, the five-doorand soon also theestate will roll off the production line with German precision. All versions of theare manufactured in Eisenach to the highest quality standards. This is also confirmed by the latest TÜV report, in which Opel's SUV flagship was ranked an excellent 11overall out of all 128 models inspected. In addition, according to the 2022 ADAC breakdown statistics, Opel models in various market segments, from Grandland andto ADAM, stand out as reliable used cars.Opel engineers are also focused on further improving long-term quality. To this end, cooperation with suppliers has been intensified. The engineers speak of “robustness” here when defining running times and standards for parts and components. In addition to the well-known customer satisfaction studies, the quality guardians from Rüsselsheim also evaluate reviews and suggestions in forums and other social media channels. Furthermore, Opel dealers are involved as early as possible to learn from them, from the customer's point of view, where further improvements are possible. All feedback is taken seriously and seen as an opportunity to improve quality.