Opel Presents Eye-Catching Corsa Rally Electric in “Gamescom” Look

- Trade fair highlight: Unique Corsa Rally Electric on display until Sunday, August 25 at Gamescom in Cologne in Hall 10.1, stand B031
- Electrifying: Rapid Opel rally car demonstrates fascination of electric rallying
- ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup as pioneer: World’s first all-electric one-make rally cup is now in its fourth season
Coloured entirely in yellow, black and white, the Corsa Rally Electric is once again a unique show car. Bright yellow wheels and brake calipers increase the wow effect and make the fully electric rally car an absolute eye-catcher. The creatives at #blackfishdesign are responsible for the unmistakable design.
The “Gamescom Special Edition” demonstrates what is possible: progressive design paired with production technology and state-of-the-art motorsport components. The Corsa Rally Electric thus continues Opel's pioneering achievements. With the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe”, the manufacturer and the automobile club have launched the world's first electric one-make rally cup and successfully established it in the rally scene. The international cup is currently in its fourth season and inspires fans and spectators as much as the participants.
Anyone who wants to experience the “Gamescom Opel Corsa Rally Electric” live can do so until Sunday, August 25. The trade fair is open to visitors daily until 8 p.m.