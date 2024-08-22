Opel Presents Eye-Catching Corsa Rally Electric in “Gamescom” Look

Trade fair highlight: Unique Corsa Rally Electric on display until Sunday, August 25 at Gamescom in Cologne in Hall 10.1, stand B031

Electrifying: Rapid Opel rally car demonstrates fascination of electric rallying

ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup as pioneer: World’s first all-electric one-make rally cup is now in its fourth season

Emotional, all-electric and full of energy – this is the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe” and the. How the rapid electric car combines locally emissions-free rallying with show character is demonstrated on rally special stages, and now also atin Cologne, Germany. At the world's largest trade fair for computer and video games as well as consumer electronics, the Opel Corsa Rally Electric is an extraordinary eye-catcher. It can be admired in a special “Gamescom look” at the ADAC stand B031 in Hall 10.1.Coloured entirely in yellow, black and white, the Corsa Rally Electric is once again a unique show car. Bright yellow wheels and brake calipers increase the wow effect and make the fully electric rally car an absolute eye-catcher. The creatives atare responsible for the unmistakable design.The “Gamescom Special Edition” demonstrates what is possible: progressive design paired with production technology and state-of-the-art motorsport components. The Corsa Rally Electric thus continues Opel's pioneering achievements. With the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup “powered by GSe”, the manufacturer and the automobile club have launched the world's first electric one-make rally cup and successfully established it in the rally scene. The international cup is currently in its fourth season and inspires fans and spectators as much as the participants.Anyone who wants to experience the “Gamescom Opel Corsa Rally Electric” live can do so until Sunday, August 25. The trade fair is open to visitors daily until 8 p.m.