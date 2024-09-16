Opel Movano HYDROGEN: “For an Even Stronger Offer”

Hydrogen newcomer: Movano HYDROGEN celebrates world premiere at IAA Transportation

Efficient and fast: Refill with hydrogen for over 500 kilometres range (WLTP 1 ) in less than five minutes

All electric: Opel Combo Electric and Opel Rocks Electric with KARGO kit also on display

Strong portfolio: Xavier Peugeot and Opel Chief Executive Officer Florian Huettl present innovative Pro One and Opel solutions

“Globally, we sold over 125,000 light commercial vehicles last year and we were able to substantially grow our battery-electric LCV sales by 41 percent. We want to continue this success in our LCV business. To do so, we are presenting new, trend-setting products for our customers here in Hanover,” said Opel CEO Florian Huettl at thetoday while teasing the imminent world premiere of the. At the joint Stellantis Pro One booth C70 in Hall 13, Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice President Stellantis Commercial Vehicles Business Unit, and Florian Huettl presented the strong commercial vehicle portfolio of Stellantis and the innovative newcomers of the Opel brand.The highlight of the Opel line-up was the Opel Movano HYDROGEN. “For the first time, we will offer the largest member of the Opel LCV family as a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle,” said Huettl. “Back in 2021, we launched the, the first hydrogen transporter from a vehicle manufacturer. Today, with the introduction of the Movano HYDROGEN, we are now taking the next step and creating an even stronger offer.”With its combination of hydrogen fuel cell drive and plug-in battery, the newcan travel over 500 kilometres (WLTP) and can be refuelled with hydrogen in under 5 minutes. This is an ideal solution for customers who need to drive long distances with zero local emissions and not lose time refuelling. The electric motor offers 110 kW (150 hp) of power and a maximum torque of 410 Newton meters. The 11 kWh lithium-ion battery provides support when starting or accelerating. Another major advantage of the system: braking energy can be recuperated and fed into the battery as electricity via the electric motor working as a generator.“Obviously, our newcomer inherits all the virtues of its battery-electric and diesel siblings.” This includes a wide range of electronic “helpers” that put the Opel Movano at the forefront of its segment. It is also one of the first vehicles in its class to achieve level 2 assisted driving and impresses with a loading volume of up to 17 cubic metres – and thus makes no comprises in terms of everyday functionality regardless of the drivetrain. “The new Movano has everything it needs to meet the demands of our customers – even if they need to transport a Rocks Electric,” said Huettl while simultaneously revealing the next member of Opel’s IAA Transportation line-up.Thehad a very special appearance in Hanover. The smallest vehicle in the Opel portfolio, which young people aged 15 and over can drive in Germany, was in the hold of the new Movano HYDROGEN – equipped with the practical. The battery-electric light motor vehicle with ultra-compact dimensions of 2.41 x 1.39 x 1.52 metres (length x width x height) and the KARGO kit has additional modularly divisible loading volume available. This turns the two-seater into a practical delivery vehicle in no time.The third member of Opel’s IAA Transportation also proposes a convincing offer. The newimpressively demonstrates how Opel brings passenger car innovations onto the LCV market. The new edition of the compact Opel LCV is instantly recognisable and unmistakable, with a newly designed front and the characteristic Opel Vizor brand face. In addition to all the proven qualities of the previous version, the new Combo can illuminate the road ahead for the first time with the glare-free Intelli-Lux Matrix Light. This makes the compact van the first to bring state-of-the-art adaptive lighting technology to this market segment. The battery-electric vehicle, which can be ordered from €31,250 excl. VAT in Germany, now offers a locally emissions-free range of up to 354 kilometres (WLTP), around 80 kilometres more than its predecessor. Together with the, the fourth member of the Opel LCV family, the brand can offer a strong all-electric solution for almost any user profile.The IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover runs until Sunday, September 22 and is open to visitors daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.