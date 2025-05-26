Opel Mokka GSE Rally: A New Star in Electric Rallying

World premiere: Mokka GSE Rally prototype impresses spectators at the ELE Rally in the Netherlands

Leader of the pack: Alex Español wins second round of the 2025 ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSE’

Pursuers: Dutchman Fabian Kamermans and German Christian Lemke finish on the podium

With his second victory of the season, Spaniard Alex "Sito" Español extended his overall lead in the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSE’ at the ELE Rally in the Netherlands. After an exciting competition, the Iberian and his co-driver Borja Odriozola pipped the Dutch crew Fabian Kamermans/Stefan Müller by 13.6 seconds in adverse conditions with rain and slippery tracks. Germany's Christian Lemke and his co-driver Pascal Raabe, who replaced the injured Jan-Eric Bemmann, finished third. "It was hard work," said Español. "I was under enormous pressure the whole time. I'm really happy with my second win of the season and would like to see it continue like this. But I know the other fast guys will try to prevent that."However, the secret star at the ELE Rally was something else: The newcelebrated its premiere in front of a large audience, including more than 50 guests from Opel Belgium and Opel Netherlands, during the asphalt race around Eindhoven. Opel motorsport legend Volker Strycek was behind the wheel of the 207 kW (280 hp) electric rally car from Rüsselsheim, which boasts a torque of 345 Newton meters. Rebecca Reinermann, Vice President Marketing at Opel and Vauxhall was also thrilled as she climbed into the passenger seat of the all-electric prototype at the ELE Rally.Despite the Mokka GSE Rally grabbing some of the attention the other drivers were fully focussed on ensuring an exciting competition in theirrally cars. With two special stage best times, Español took the lead in the standings on Friday and did not relinquish it until the finish late on Saturday evening, although Christian Lemke was always breathing down his neck. After the eleventh special stage, only two tenths of a second separated the leaders. Only one stage later, Lemke lost about half a minute but attacked again in the last two stages and thus pushed guest driver Timo van der Marel off the podium. "It was a lot of fun," said the German happily. "Despite the difficult conditions, it was a nice rally, although not an easy one. The car was great, we were able to keep up with the speed of the front runners over the two days and are very satisfied overall."Van der Marel had fought a tough duel with Fabian Kamermans for the title of best local throughout the rally. Kamermans, who like Español, van der Marel, Lemke and Belgian Tom Heindrichs, who finished fifth, achieved at least one best time in a special stage, was delighted with the best Cup result of his career: "It's a great feeling to be on the podium at my home rally. Of course, I would have liked to win, but Sito was incredibly fast. The fight in the top 6 was crazy. With the best time and the five bonus points in the Power Stage, we almost got the maximum out of it, are now in 3rd place in the overall standings and are happy. It could hardly have gone better." Kilian Nierenz and Milena Raithel, who had finished on the podium at the, finished sixth.“This was a very special event for Opel,” said Jörg Schrott, Head of Opel Motorsport. “Our new Mokka GSE Rallye generated a lot of attention at the ELE Rally. The car left a strong impression visually, acoustically and in terms of performance. The fight for the top in the Cup standings was again extremely exciting. Five drivers have set at least one stage best time, which speaks for the high level of balance in the field. Opel has made a strong statement for electric rallying here in the Netherlands.”The third round of the ADAC Opel Electric Rally Cup ‘powered by GSE’ will take place on June 14/15 at the Rallye Vosges Grand-Est. The pacey electric cars will set up their service park in St.-Dié-des-Vosges.1. Español 64 points2. Lemke 533. Kamermans 484. Nierenz 465. Heindrichs 416. Wittenbeck 257. Jungnickel 208. M. Neulinger and Steitz both 1810. Eertmans 13